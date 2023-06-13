BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Health check: What's changed at VW Group's software division?
UP NEXT
Rolls-Royce considering hydrogen power for future EV models

Health check: What's changed at VW Group's software division?

CEO Oliver Blume has initiated a major reshuffle of Cariad's leadership and responsibilities
Autocar
News
4 mins read
13 June 2023

In May, Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume made good on part of the 10-point plan established when he took office last September.

Internal software development company Cariad SE came in for yet another round of reorganisation. Cariad CEO Dirk Hilgenberg, CTO Lynn Longo and CFO Thomas Sedran have all been removed from their posts, pending reassignment within the group. All three positions are to be filled by Bentley Member of the Board for Manufacturing Peter Bosch.

In announcing the personnel change, Blume said: “Peter Bosch is the right CEO at the right time...

To access this content please subscribe
Autocar Business
£19.99 per month
£199 per year
Select
  • Unlimited access to dedicated automotive business news & opinion plus newsletters
  • Unique editorial opinion & insight from Mark Tisshaw, Editor & Jim Holder, Editorial Director
  • Access to industry reports - Global Analysis, Power Lists, School Reports, Business Surveys
  • Unlock trend reports including Winners and Losers reports on the UK car market
Team
5 users
£799 per year (20% saving)
Contact luke.teachen@haymarket.com
  • Unlimited access to dedicated automotive business news & opinion plus newsletters
  • Unique editorial opinion & insight from Mark Tisshaw, Editor & Jim Holder, Editorial Director
  • Access to industry reports - Global Analysis, Power Lists, School Reports, Business Surveys
  • Unlock trend reports including Winners and Losers reports on the UK car market
Corporate
5+ users
Bespoke packages available
Contact luke.teachen@haymarket.com
  • Team subscription
  • plus
  • Multi-user Enterprise Licence
  • Full account management support

Latest Drives

land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
honda jazz crosstar review 2023 01 cornering front
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives