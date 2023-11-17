Hyundai to sell cars on Amazon

Hyundai will sell cars on Amazon from next year as the American firm launches its own dedicated vehicles sales platform.

Launching in the US, the platform will enable manufacturers to list and sell vehicles via amazon.com, with customers buying them almost as they would any other product on the site. These vehicles will be from dealer stock.

The move will start with Hyundai before other brands enter the fold. It comes as part of a new partnership between the US powerhouse and Korean car maker under which Amazon’s Alexa AI assistant will be installed in Hyundai models.

Autocar has contacted Amazon to ask if it will expand the service to outside of the US, specifically to mainland Europe and the UK, and which other brands are in line to join the platform.