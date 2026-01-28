Genesis has revealed a wild off-road super-SUV with an 1100bhp V8 as a statement of intent for a new line of extreme flagship models.

Following hot on the heels of the striking G90 Wingback estate and Magma GT supercar concepts, the new X Scorpio is the Korean premium brand's vision of a supercar "built to conquer harsh terrains".

It's effectively a high-performance super-coupé on stilts, with more power than a Ferrari 849 Testarossa – plus a whopping 850lb ft of torque – and off-road chops to rival some of the Dakar's most fearsome racers.

Genesis says it "sets new benchmarks for off-road driving", with its 18in headlock wheels wrapped in huge 40in tyres, Brembo motorsport brakes and a fearsome off-road suspension package providing "extreme ground clearance", plus "generous" approach, departure and break-over angles.

Beneath the hardcore body cladding and skid plates, the X Skorpio is styled in line with Genesis's evolving design strategy, featuring a distinctive twin-band LED light signature that wraps around the whole car, and a version of Genesis's trademark V-shaped front end motif.

Genesis's chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke positioned the Skorpio X as the latest in a string of concept cars designed to bolster the brand's premium, enthusiast-oriented appeal.

"“We create concept cars to inspire and ignite authentic passion for our vision. They are designed to deepen the emotional connection with our customers by showcasing the ultimate desirability they’ve always dreamt of," he said.

"At Genesis, we craft cars that drive emotional expansion, showcasing not only our design philosophy but also the future technologies that personalise and elevate lifestyles.”

There's no word on any plans for a production version, but Genesis is about to launch a hot GV60 as the first car from its new dedicated performance sub-brand, Magma, and plans to flesh out that line-up over the coming year in a challenge to the likes of BMW M and Mercedes-AMG.