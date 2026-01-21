For the launch of a new performance brand called Magma, it was freezing cold.

That probably wasn't a consideration when Genesis management planned the event, most likely imagining guests basking in Provençal sunshine as they gathered at Circuit Paul Ricard near Marseille late last year.

But the track's mile-long main straight is called Le Mistral for a reason: it's named after a strong wind, which was carrying a chill air and even snow through the region.

So a late decision was taken to move the event from a stage on the circuit itself into an aircraft hangar.

It protected guests from the wind but not the cold: blankets and handwarmers were laid on initially, before a veritable eruption of orange, performance-honed Genesis models and concepts were paraded at dizzying speed.

There were Magma versions of the G70 and G80 saloons, a coupé version of the GV80, a stunning G90 Wingback estate concept, the firm's Le Mans hypercar and the 'one more thing' mic-drop arrival of the Magma GT concept.

Technically this event's purpose was to launch the GV60 Magma the 641bhp, Porsche-Macan-rivalling electric SUV that shares much of its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

But the gathering also marked 10 years of the Hyundai group's premium brand itself and presented a chance for Hyundai boss José Muñoz and Genesis creative chief Luc Donckerwolke to lay out their manifesto for the next decade.

The launch of Magma is key to plans to turn Genesis into what Donckerwolke calls a "luxury high-performance brand" over the coming decade.