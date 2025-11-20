Genesis has revealed a new mid-engined Magma GT Concept that previews a future road-going “pure sports car” and GT3 racer set to be launched sometime after 2027.

Described as the “clearest expression year” of the Korean brand’s commitment to performance, the new concept was unveiled at the official launch of the new GV60 Magma, the first in a line of ‘luxury high-performance’ machines that the brand will launch in the coming years.

Genesis creative chief Luc Donckerwolke said that the model “represents the pinnacle of our performance vision and stands as a symbol of our commitment to true motorsport capability”.

He added that the car was “not simply a faster Genesis” but “the most complete expression of Genesis performance to date”.

Genesis will also enter motorsport this year with an entry into the World Endurance Championship with a Le Mans hypercar.

It will join the US-based IMSA Championship in 2027 with its LMDh car – and has indicated that it will expand its motorsport commitment with a GT3 programme sometime after that.

Entering GT3 will require Genesis to build a petrol-powered road-going sports car, which has been previewed by the new Magma GT Concept.

While no technical details have been given, the concept hints at a sleek, two-seat sports car that will rival offerings from McLaren and Ferrari.