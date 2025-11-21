BACK TO ALL NEWS
Genesis G90 Wingback previews wild M5 Touring rival
New Genesis Magma GT concept previews mid-engined supercar

Genesis G90 Wingback previews wild M5 Touring rival

Hot estate shows how Genesis will merge luxury and performance – and it could make it to showrooms

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
21 November 2025

The new Genesis G90 Wingback Concept previews an estate version of the Korean luxury brand’s flagship saloon in high-performance Magma form that's set to serve as a future BMW M5 Touring rival.

A surprise unveiling during the launch event for the marque’s new hot Magma sub-brand, the large executive estate is intended to show how Genesis will merge performance and luxury in the future.

Although Genesis has yet to confirm any production intent, brand bosses hinted that there are firm plans to offer the G90 Wingback.

The current version of the G90 saloon was launched in 2021, but while it has been sold in a number of European countries since 2023, it is not offered in the UK.

The saloon is available with a 3.5-litre petrol V6 in 375bhp and 409bhp guises.

Genesis creative boss Luc Donckerwolke said the G90 Wingback concept was intended to give “a glimpse into the future of Magma and its spectrum of typologies. You dream it; we build it”.

Genesis G90 Wingback rear quarter

Donckerwolke said the internal project name for the G90 Wingback is ‘Dr Evil’, which was developed from his nickname for the model.

He added: “It shows how Genesis can offer Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, with sports functionality with an aerodynamic and elegant body.”

He also said it was the “materialisation of an iron fist in a velvet glove, demonstrating that Magma is the culmination of the Genesis line-up”.

The Magma sub-brand will launch with the new GV60 Magma SUV, which will arrive next year, and Genesis plans to offer a hot version of every model in its current line-up. There will also be a new Magma GT sports car that will be used as the basis for a GT3 racer.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

tuga 21 November 2025
Looks great, much better than the Beemeer.

