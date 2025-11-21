The new Genesis G90 Wingback Concept previews an estate version of the Korean luxury brand’s flagship saloon in high-performance Magma form that's set to serve as a future BMW M5 Touring rival.

A surprise unveiling during the launch event for the marque’s new hot Magma sub-brand, the large executive estate is intended to show how Genesis will merge performance and luxury in the future.

Although Genesis has yet to confirm any production intent, brand bosses hinted that there are firm plans to offer the G90 Wingback.

The current version of the G90 saloon was launched in 2021, but while it has been sold in a number of European countries since 2023, it is not offered in the UK.

The saloon is available with a 3.5-litre petrol V6 in 375bhp and 409bhp guises.

Genesis creative boss Luc Donckerwolke said the G90 Wingback concept was intended to give “a glimpse into the future of Magma and its spectrum of typologies. You dream it; we build it”.

Donckerwolke said the internal project name for the G90 Wingback is ‘Dr Evil’, which was developed from his nickname for the model.

He added: “It shows how Genesis can offer Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, with sports functionality with an aerodynamic and elegant body.”