Renault has released a video demonstrating the dynamic capabilities of the extreme new Renault 5 Turbo 3E, the brand's upcoming hyper-hatchback.

The 533bhp EV was demonstrated pirouetting around a closed course in Corsica – where its ancestor won the Tour de Course rally in 1982 and 1985 – ahead of the Tour de Course Historique.

The video also provides a first look at the interior of the production-specification Turbo 3E. Although it appears to borrow its digital displays from the cooking-model Renault 5, it gains a new rally-inspired hydraulic handbrake.

The hyper-hatchback is an electric tribute to the original Renault 5 Turbo, with wild styling, a totally bespoke platform and supercar-baiting performance.

It is highly exclusive, with just 1980 units planned to be produced – a reference to the launch year of the original car – and more than 1000 cars have already been spoken for. Prices start at £140k for the remaining cars, slightly inflated over the £135k launch price.

"Currently, we are globally at half of the total volume, so reservations are for delivery in 2028," project leader Michael Grosjean told Autocar as the 3E made its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

"It's sold out until 2028 - and there is still one and a half years of production that can be reserved."

The company has started building the first prototypes and is on course to begin customer deliveries next year, Grosjean said, adding that Renault's most expensive car yet has so far attracted a diverse range of buyers.

"We have various customers, but what is common to all is that they are all passionate about wild cars and sports cars. Some are owners of the original R5 Turbo, and they want to have the new one as well.

"Some have more cars – Alpines, Ferraris, Porsches - and they find that this car is different, exotic in the landscape."

The 3E is due to finish production in 2029, and Grosjean said there are not currently any plans to follow it up with similarly extreme limited editions but other models in the line-up could be celebrated in the same way.