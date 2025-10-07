BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Watch: Wild new Renault 5 Turbo 3E burns rubber
UP NEXT
Fastest Skoda Fabia yet brings 174bhp for £29,995

Watch: Wild new Renault 5 Turbo 3E burns rubber

533bhp hyper-hatch takes to Corsica for demonstration of its dynamic capabilities – and its hydraulic handbrake

News
Charlie Martin AutocarFelix Page
5 mins read
7 October 2025

Renault has released a video demonstrating the dynamic capabilities of the extreme new Renault 5 Turbo 3E, the brand's upcoming hyper-hatchback.

The 533bhp EV was demonstrated pirouetting around a closed course in Corsica – where its ancestor won the Tour de Course rally in 1982 and 1985 – ahead of the Tour de Course Historique.

The video also provides a first look at the interior of the production-specification Turbo 3E. Although it appears to borrow its digital displays from the cooking-model Renault 5, it gains a new rally-inspired hydraulic handbrake.

The hyper-hatchback is an electric tribute to the original Renault 5 Turbo, with wild styling, a totally bespoke platform and supercar-baiting performance.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Autocar (@autocar_official)

 

It is highly exclusive, with just 1980 units planned to be produced – a reference to the launch year of the original car – and more than 1000 cars have already been spoken for. Prices start at £140k for the remaining cars, slightly inflated over the £135k launch price.

"Currently, we are globally at half of the total volume, so reservations are for delivery in 2028," project leader Michael Grosjean told Autocar as the 3E made its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

"It's sold out until 2028 - and there is still one and a half years of production that can be reserved." 

The company has started building the first prototypes and is on course to begin customer deliveries next year, Grosjean said, adding that Renault's most expensive car yet has so far attracted a diverse range of buyers.

"We have various customers, but what is common to all is that they are all passionate about wild cars and sports cars. Some are owners of the original R5 Turbo, and they want to have the new one as well.

"Some have more cars – Alpines, Ferraris, Porsches - and they find that this car is different, exotic in the landscape."

The 3E is due to finish production in 2029, and Grosjean said there are not currently any plans to follow it up with similarly extreme limited editions but other models in the line-up could be celebrated in the same way. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Genesis GV60 review 2025 001
Genesis GV60
8
Genesis GV60
Kia PV5 review 2025 001
Kia PV5
Kia PV5
Polestar 4 front tracking
Polestar 4
6
Polestar 4
Kia Sportage review 2025 001
Kia Sportage
8
Kia Sportage
alfa romeo stelvio front quarter
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
7
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead

Renault 5

Electric supermini offers attention-grabbing style and the promise of sophisticated dynamics for as little as £23k

Read our review
Back to top

Asked if, for example, the company could celebrate the heritage of the Renault 4 with a Dakar Rally-themed version of the new electric crossover, Grosjean said: "It's possible. It's not planned, but why not?"

The 5 Turbo 3E is loosely based on today's retro-styled Renault 5 electric supermini but with a bespoke platform, its own bodywork and a pair of in-wheel motors. 

These combine to produce a claimed 3540 lb ft of wheel torque, although the torque transferred to the road is likely to be more like 10% of that figure.

The resulting performance is a 0-62mph time expected to take less than 3.5sec, 0-120mph in under 9.0sec and a track-only top speed of 168mph.

The in-wheel motors are said to deliver their power to the rear wheels more immediately than conventional ones, while enabling more precise control of each wheel and providing a "significant" weight and space saving at the axle. 

The technology – which Autocar understands has been supplied by British specialist Protean Electric – removes the need for an electronic differential.

The motors draw their power from a 70kWh battery pack that is fitted in a way that optimises agility and offers "spectacular" drift capabilities, claims Renault. It even has a dedicated drift mode.

Advertisement
Back to top

The battery pack is good for a range of 250 miles, although Renault has admitted that it will last between 15 and 20 minutes when driven flat out on a track.

Given its track credentials, the thermal management of the battery is such that it can be driven at speeds of up to 168mph before being fast-charged at 350kW, enabling it to charge from 15% to 80% in 15 minutes.

Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive said: "For me, it was very important to be able to have as extensive as possible coverage in terms of customer needs for the 5 - beginning with a very interesting price bracket but opening the adoption of this car to people who want extreme sensations.

"When you have such a car which is such fun to drive, why not push the boundaries?"

The all-aluminium platform was developed by Renault’s sporting sibling brand, Alpine, and has been designed to achieve no compromise in performance, lightness, agility or efficiency. It aims to be "in line with supercar standards".

The platform sits under a bespoke body made of lightweight materials, with only the mirror, door handle and tail-lights carried over from the standard Renault 5. Its carbon-composite structure means it has a kerb weight of around 1450kg, which is just 1kg more than the Renault 5 despite its larger battery pack, extra performance and additional motor.

It has been designed to look like a supercar while referencing the original 5 Turbo and 5 Turbo 2, with aero-optimised front and rear bumpers as well as a front splitter and a large air outlet on the bonnet to maximise downforce. It also has side scoops to funnel air under the rear lights and make it as slippery as possible, along with rear wing extensions, large intakes to cool the motors, 20in alloys and a squat overall appearance.

The menacing appearance has been achieved thanks to a change in dimensions. It's 158mm longer, 256mm wider and 118mm taller than the standard 5, with the windscreen moved back and the wheelbase extended to help it achieve "the length of a city car for the width of a supercar". 

Advertisement
Back to top

Talking about the challenges faced when designing the car, Renault Group design boss Laurens van den Acker said: "The big enemy is weight because of the battery. This car is 1450kg and we're trying to get it lower knowing that an Alpine A110 in aluminium is 1000-plus kilos. This is the biggest drawback: weight and price. Weight is a never-ending battle."

When asked about the subsequent learning curves during development, van den Acker said: "I think we've learned that conceptually it's possible to put our dreams on the road. I've had a long career in design and we've stood there in front of a concept car and said: 'This gives you an impression of the future direction, but it won't be like this, because A, B, C, D, E'. The biggest eye-opener to us is how close to the concept we can get if the company is behind it."

Inside are a pair of bucket seats upholstered in Alcantara, hand-woven tartan cloth on the dashboard, six-point harnesses, a raft of weight-reducing carbon and the same 10.1in instrument display and 10.25in infotainment touchscreen as in the standard 5, although in this car the instrument display will have its own, 1980s-inspired look. The driver's seat will be upholstered in its own colour.

Cambolive previously suggested to Autocar that there could be more performance models in the pipeline for Renault after this. "I prefer to speak about Turbo 3E, and after that to see what we can do on top of that if Turbo 3E is a success," he said. "Let's build our 'sportivity' step by step."

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Renault 5 cars for sale

 Renault 5 110kW Techno Comfort Range 52 KWh 5dr Auto
£25,698
500miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault 5 90kW Iconic Five Urban Range 40kWh 5dr Auto
2025
£25,950
1,840miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault 5 110Kw Techno Comfort Range 52 Kwh 5Dr Auto
2025
£25,498
1,909miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault 5 1.4 Turbo GT 3dr
1990
£7,995
108,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 5 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
38
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 10 July 2025

It's the next Album that'll proof that this was the right way to go with the styling etc, these first ones will be snapped up for first on the drive buyers and sold maybe a few months later for the asking price, I'd wait for the nxt iteration, might be a bit more cute, not so big look8ng.

 

405line 23 April 2025

"Renault to have created an entirely new segment: the 'mini-supercar'. As far as I can tell, Renault have been making mini supercars for decades.

Nickktod 23 April 2025
What a wasted opportunity to make a true successor to the Turbo2 and Clio V6 which would actually sell some, get driven, and boost the brand. Why on earth a bespoke platform?? With this styling, a second motor, upgraded brakes and suspension and a c.£50k price this could have been a triumph. Such a shame.
BenzinBob 23 April 2025

£50k?

Retro styling, not retro pricing.

Nickktod 11 July 2025
If this had a similar pricing relationship to the Alpine A290 that the Clio V6 had to the Clio 172 at launch, it would have a starting price between between £50-60k - i.e. less than double the £33k Alpine version. (The Clio V6 was £27k when a Clio 172 was £16k.)

Latest Reviews

Genesis GV60 review 2025 001
Genesis GV60
8
Genesis GV60
Kia PV5 review 2025 001
Kia PV5
Kia PV5
Polestar 4 front tracking
Polestar 4
6
Polestar 4
Kia Sportage review 2025 001
Kia Sportage
8
Kia Sportage
alfa romeo stelvio front quarter
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
7
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review

View all car reviews