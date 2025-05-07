BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volvo CEO: long-range PHEVs could come to Europe

Cars such as new XC70 could be key in European nations with less EV infrastructure, says Håkan Samuelsson

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
14 May 2025

Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson believes extended-range plug-in hybrids could play an important role in Europe's electrification transition, strengthening the possibility of the new XC70 being sold here.

The XC70 was previewed last week as a mid-sized PHEV SUV to sit in between the XC60 and XC90, with a claimed electric range of 124 miles - far more than any PHEV the brand currently sells.

It will be built in China on a platform supplied by Volvo's parent company Geely, and while it is destined initially for a roll-out in China, Volvo said it was considering a global launch - and now Samuelsson has said its drivetrain could be a logical addition in European markets.

Related articles

Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference, he said: "In certain regions in Europe, the charging network will be developed later. If you look into the south and east of Europe, it will be slower. 

"The ones leading are Norway all the way in the west. There, there will be faster transition to electrification. But in other regions, it's really a good solution to have a long-range hybrid, because if you look into the environmental aspect, if you have a long-range hybrid, the absolute majority of the transport work will be done with electricity. And so in that way, it will be an 'electric car'.

"If you have a very short range, a large part of the transport work will be done with the petrol. And then, of course, it's not fossil-free anymore. So a long-range plug-in hybrid, I would argue, is an electric car with a back-up engine when the battery is flat, which will happen not so often.

"So I think it's a good solution, it's a good bridge and there is a lot of technology in that car which is in common with an all-electric car.

"It's a pragmatic bridge solution to wait for our customers to really feel comfortable with an all-electric car."

Samuelsson stopped short of confirming in which European markets Volvo could launch the XC70 or other long-range hybrids, nor did he give a timeframe.

What is the Volvo XC70?

Volvo has revived the XC70 name for a new long-range PHEV SUV for the Chinese market. 

It has been designed specifically "to meet the demand for longer-range plug-in hybrids in China", but Volvo also said it will explore "potential additional markets at a later stage".

Technical details remain sparse, but Volvo has promised an electric range of up to 124 miles, which is more than double what the similarly sized XC60 PHEV can achieve.

Latest Reviews

volvo ex30 review 2024 01 front cornering 1
Volvo EX30
6
Volvo EX30
01 Kia Niro HEV FD 2022 Front track
Kia Niro
7
Kia Niro
mercedes e53 01
Mercedes-AMG E53
6
Mercedes-AMG E53
hyundai uk inster tracking front LEAD
Hyundai Inster
8
Hyundai Inster
Original 48088 2405 cle amg 056
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Volvo XC60 front lead

Volvo XC60

Volvo aims its reinvigorated crosshairs at the medium-sized SUV ranks with a premium offering

Read our review
The XC70 is described as slightly larger than the XC60 and looks essentially like a downscaled XC90. But rather than being a close technical relation of that car, it's based on a new architecture adapted for long-range PHEVs.

The Scalable Modular Architecture (SMA) is said to be "a premium extended-range plug-in hybrid architecture", but no details of its relationship to Volvo's other platforms – or indeed those from the wider Geely group, of which Volvo is a part – have been given.

Fellow Geely brand Lotus is also investing in extended-range hybrids over the coming years in response to lower than anticipated demand for all-electric luxury cars, while LEVC (also owned by Geely) has been using an REx powertrain in its Volvo-engined TX taxi since 2017.

However, while those two firms are using combustion engines as a generator to top up a traction battery, Volvo's new XC70 is a more conventional PHEV. 

Nonetheless, the XC70 will help the firm cater to huge demand for extended-range hybrids in China, and its announcement follows the recent unveiling of the new China-oriented Volkswagen ID Era REx concept at the Shanghai motor show.

That car – similar in size to the XC70 – has been engineered in partnership with MG owner SAIC to target the burgeoning market for REx cars in China, with companies like Li Auto, Leapmotor and Avatr among the biggest players.

However, like Volvo, Volkswagen's sales and marketing boss told Autocar that a global launch was not off the table: "Range-extenders today are already a very big thing in China. They will be of relevance in North America and we are convinced they will also have relevance in Europe."

The XC70 has an especially important role to play for Volvo as the company embarks on a wide-reaching global cost-cutting drive in response to industry "turbulence" and a "challenging external environment". 

Even amid that turbulence, Volvo said it "remains firm on its ambition of becoming a fully electric car company", but just a fifth of its sales in the first quarter of 2025 were electric, and it said "premium plug-in hybrids provide a pragmatic bridge for customers not yet ready to switch".

The XC70 name had been dormant since 2016, when the off-road version of the third-generation V70 estate was taken off sale. It was originally called the V70 XC, with 'XC' standing for 'Cross Country'.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
eelectric 7 May 2025
Unless they plan on building in each local market, tariffs will likely make this too expensive to sell outside of China. Volvo continually talks about premium architecture, yet they use transverse engine front wheel drive platforms which are not premium. I've yet to drive a single Volvo that felt truly premium. Whether it's the suspension tuning, transmission, engines, etc. there's always something that feels subpar for the price.

Also, Autocar.... Can you please fix your comment section? Why is it no matter what device I use if rich text is enabled the comments fail to post?

soldi 7 May 2025

C'mon Autocar, Felix - get your facts clear please. 

The 124 mile claim is based on China driving cycle CLTC, which is much more generous than WLTP in Europe. Volvo is also not clear if this figure is 'Combined' or 'Urban' only. Please ask Volvo for the WLTP figure for Combined and correct or clarify the article accordingly. 

In my estimation, if this relates to China Urban, then most likely WLTP Combined will be less than 70 miles.

mrking 7 May 2025

The Volvo that we loved of 15, 20 years ago is almost dead. Bit like MG now, somewhere in Sweden there's a bloke employed to stick Volvo badges on chinese cars rolling off the boat.

I don't mind a chinese car, but if I ever buy one it won't have a Volvo badge on.

Andrew1 7 May 2025

Boring

DVB78 7 May 2025

yes Chinese cars are boring

scotty5 7 May 2025

The Volvo that we loved of 15, 20 years ago is almost dead.

... and so was Volvo !   If Volvo hadn't changed, they'd have gone down the same road as SAAB. I was one of those old Volvo buyers, I loved my old Volvo estates, but appreciate I was in the minority. 

scotty5 7 May 2025

Of course that same guy in Sweden was employed to place Volvo badges on Fords. Did you complain about that?

