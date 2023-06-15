BACK TO ALL NEWS
Manual Volkswagen Golf GTI bows out with special edition in US

Entire Golf line-up, including hot GTI, is set to go automatic only if emissions regs are signed off in their current form
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
30 August 2023

The manual Volkswagen Golf GTI bows out after 47 years with the commemorative GTI 380 edition - a US-market special that pays homage to the storied hot hatchback's heritage.

As reported exclusively by Autocar earlier this year, the Volkswagen Golf line-up is set to go automatic only as part of a mid-life update in 2024, if impending Euro 7 emissions rules are signed off in their current form. It was unclear whether the move would affect US production, but now Volkswagen of America has confirmed all future GTI and R models will be automatic only. 

The GTI 380, launched to mark the final year of stick-shift GTIs, is exclusive to the North American market and will go on sale in early autumn, priced from $32,485 (£25,200) and with the choice of three trim levels - topping out with the $40,625 Autobahn edition.

Volkswagen of America's product marketing and strategy boss, Peter Danilovic, said: "The GTI 380 conveys our appreciation for the enthusiasts who have continually demonstrated their love for the manual-equipped GTI for over four decades."

It is named in reference to the current, eighth-generation Golf's internal model code and nods to the previous GTI 337 special edition, which was based on the Mk4 Golf.

The 380's unique specification includes a black roof and mirrors, red interior detailing, black 19in wheels and the option of a bespoke Graphite Grey metallic paint. It is also equipped with the Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) handling package as standard.

The 380 will be the last outing for the golf ball shifter, present on every manual GTI since 1976. 

Technically, the 380 is unchanged from the standard GTI, powered by the 242bhp 2.0-litre EA888 engine for a 0-62mph time of 6.3sec and a governed top speed of 155mph.

Dropping the manual gearbox is a landmark moment for the genre-defining hot hatch as it approaches its 50th anniversary in 2025, though it remains to be seen when exactly the Golf will lose its manual option in mainland Europe and the UK - a move expected to be made as part of a planned facelift for the 2024 model year.

The automatic Golf GTI is currently priced from £39,435, some £1500 more than the manual car. If prices increase slightly across the line-up as part of the updates for the Mk8.5 Golf, it is highly likely that no GTI will be available for less than £40,000.

Volkswagen technical development boss Kai Grünitz confirmed to Autocar earlier this year: "With the next generation of the Golf, there will not be one with a manual gearshift." He added that the decision was taken for reasons of emissions compliance, but Autocar understands the move has not yet been officially signed off, pending any changes to the Euro 7 legislation before it is ratified. 

Back to top

According to Volkswagen's data, the manual Golf GTI emits 162g/km of CO2 compared with the automatic's 160g/km - a slight difference but one that has significant implications in the context of manufacturer fleet emissions quotas. 

The move brings to an end nearly 50 years of the manual GTI. The hot version of the original Mk1 Golf was revealed in 1975 with a close-ratio four-speed ’box, which was swapped out in 1979 for a longer-legged five-speeder. Every GTI since has been offered with a manual, and it remains an option in the US for the much more potent Volkswagen Golf R - though it remains to be seen whether this will be the case following the facelift. 

The standard Golf is currently available in the UK with a manual gearbox if specified with the 1.0-litre or 1.5-litre pure-petrol engine, or the 2.0-litre turbo diesel. The mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models are exclusively automatic already. 

The cheapest Golf available is the manual 1.0-litre TSI, at £26,565. The cheapest automatic variant, meanwhile, costs nearly £2000 more. 

It is not yet clear whether other models in the Volkswagen line-up are affected by the decision. Currently, the Up, Polo, T-Cross, Taigo, T-Roc and Arteon are offered with manual gearboxes - as are the soon-to-be-replaced Tiguan and Passat. 

Volkswagen is one of several firms moving away from the manual gearbox, as manufacturers look to slash emissions, meet prevailing customer demand and reduce complexity in their line-up.

Mini, for example, recently revealed a special-edition JCW hot hatch as its final manual car, and the Mercedes line-up has been automatic-only since 2021. 

manicm 16 June 2023
Good riddance to the manual for family cars. We're on a weekend getaway for a wedding, and I'm sure my cousin is cursing himself for hiring a manual, where there are many hills in the town, while I'm just cruising away, with the radio on, in my automatic Citroen C3 car hire.

Yes I'm so nostalgic for a manual car, all that clutch control for hills, the constant delight of frequent clutch depresses in traffic, the slow getaways. Etc etc. Nope!

artill 15 June 2023

We all know that no one car is going to please everyone. Thats why we have choice. Yet for some reason car makers are determined to alienate pretty much everyone. The rapid increase in prices is bad enough, but we have lost 3 door cars, diesels are pretty much dead, the manual box is on the endangered list. Turbos are compulsory (almost), and anything with more than 4 cylinders is reserved for something very expensive now. 

I know they have to meet the rules, but at the same time, they are going to lose more and more customers. There isnt anything on sale right now that appeals to me (not that i ever wanted a Golf, be it manual or Auto). I cant be alone, but feel that being in my mid 50s i can probably get by on what i already own without going in a car showroom for a new car again. Its all very sad considering how much fun cars were once. 

Zeddy 16 June 2023
That's where I'm at, artill.
405line 16 June 2023

100% 

Boris9119 17 June 2023

Agreed! Thankfully theres still Porsche.

manicm 19 June 2023
Cars don't have to be manual to be fun, as I found out when I received a Citroen C3 as a car hire. Comfortable and powerful with the turbo engine.

You're stuck in the past. Touchscreen controls for everything are dangerous though. Screw the manual transmission but bring back buttons.

ANonieMouse 15 June 2023

Euro7 

Interested in why Vehicle manufacturers just say "Enough is Enough!" and tell them to stick their rules.

Andrew1 15 June 2023
They need us more than we need them! Let's get back control of poisoning our air!

