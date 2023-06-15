Manual Volkswagen Golf GTI bows out with special edition in US

The manual Volkswagen Golf GTI bows out after 47 years with the commemorative GTI 380 edition - a US-market special that pays homage to the storied hot hatchback's heritage.

As reported exclusively by Autocar earlier this year, the Volkswagen Golf line-up is set to go automatic only as part of a mid-life update in 2024, if impending Euro 7 emissions rules are signed off in their current form. It was unclear whether the move would affect US production, but now Volkswagen of America has confirmed all future GTI and R models will be automatic only.

The GTI 380, launched to mark the final year of stick-shift GTIs, is exclusive to the North American market and will go on sale in early autumn, priced from $32,485 (£25,200) and with the choice of three trim levels - topping out with the $40,625 Autobahn edition.

Volkswagen of America's product marketing and strategy boss, Peter Danilovic, said: "The GTI 380 conveys our appreciation for the enthusiasts who have continually demonstrated their love for the manual-equipped GTI for over four decades."

It is named in reference to the current, eighth-generation Golf's internal model code and nods to the previous GTI 337 special edition, which was based on the Mk4 Golf.

The 380's unique specification includes a black roof and mirrors, red interior detailing, black 19in wheels and the option of a bespoke Graphite Grey metallic paint. It is also equipped with the Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) handling package as standard.

The 380 will be the last outing for the golf ball shifter, present on every manual GTI since 1976.

Technically, the 380 is unchanged from the standard GTI, powered by the 242bhp 2.0-litre EA888 engine for a 0-62mph time of 6.3sec and a governed top speed of 155mph.

Dropping the manual gearbox is a landmark moment for the genre-defining hot hatch as it approaches its 50th anniversary in 2025, though it remains to be seen when exactly the Golf will lose its manual option in mainland Europe and the UK - a move expected to be made as part of a planned facelift for the 2024 model year.

The automatic Golf GTI is currently priced from £39,435, some £1500 more than the manual car. If prices increase slightly across the line-up as part of the updates for the Mk8.5 Golf, it is highly likely that no GTI will be available for less than £40,000.

Volkswagen technical development boss Kai Grünitz confirmed to Autocar earlier this year: "With the next generation of the Golf, there will not be one with a manual gearshift." He added that the decision was taken for reasons of emissions compliance, but Autocar understands the move has not yet been officially signed off, pending any changes to the Euro 7 legislation before it is ratified.