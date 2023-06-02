BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2024 Volkswagen Golf Mk8.5: no manual, new hybrids
UP NEXT
Exclusive: Why Hyundai Santa Fe takes a design "risk"

2024 Volkswagen Golf Mk8.5: no manual, new hybrids

VW Golf GTI and R tipped to go hybrid as part of wide-reaching overhaul for Golf range
Greg Kable
News
3 mins read
2 June 2023

Volkswagen will mark the 50th anniversary of the Golf next year with the introduction of a facelifted eighth-generation model, and company CEO Thomas Schäfer has hinted that it could be the last combustion-engined version of the world’s best-selling hatch. 

Featuring updated styling, revised hybrid powertrains and a reworked cabin with larger displays and upgraded digital functions, it is set to be launched in the UK during the second half of next year. 

The scheduling forms part of a strategy that will see the model cycle of the existing Golf extended beyond the traditional seven years of its predecessors, in line with VW’s planned transition to an all-electric European line-up by 2033. 

Related articles

As previously reported by Autocar, VW intends to offer the new Golf exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox in certain models, as part of efforts to further reduce its fleet-average CO2 emissions. 

As with the upcoming third-generation Tiguan and the ninth-generation Passat, the 2024-model-year Golf adopts VW’s new MQB Evo platform. 

It features a revised structure with stiffened mountings for the rear axle, among other changes that are claimed to boost its overall rigidity. 

Uprated PHEVs

Volkswagen has focused much of its attention on the Golf’s plug-in hybrid powertrains. Both the eHybrid and GTE adopt the EA211 Evo turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in place of the older EA211 1.4-litre four-cylinder unit of today’s models. 

In combination with a new-generation electric motor and an updated electronics package, this results in an 11bhp increase in power for the eHybrid, now with a claimed 212bhp, and a 15bhp increase for the GTE, to 256bhp, according to Autocar’s sources. A larger-capacity battery is also said to provide both models with a WLTP electric range of more than 62 miles.

New advanced tech

Insiders at VW’s Braunschweig R&D centre confirm efforts to accelerate the start-up process of the Golf’s infotainment system. The replacement of the original Qualcomm chipset with a more advanced Samsung unit in late 2021 is described as “just the first step” in a dramatic technology overhaul. 

Among new driver assistance systems planned for the facelifted Golf is an updated Park Assistant with automated functionality. It allows the revamped hatch to be manoeuvred into parking spaces remotely via a smartphone, not only in a straight line but also with a degree of steering input. An additional Trained Park Assist function allows you to download parking manoeuvres up to 50 metres in length, enabling the Golf to autonomously park itself.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen Golf 2020 road test review - hero front

Volkswagen Golf

Europe’s biggest-selling new car, in eighth-generation form, joins the tech revolution

Read our review
Back to top

Drastically redesigned interior

Volkswagen has reacted to criticism of the eighth-generation Golf with updated digital controls and higher-quality materials for the 2024 model. 

Included is a new 10.4in instrument display and a 12.9in central infotainment screen, and the climate control ‘slider’ now lights up for use at night. The digital menu for the infotainment system is also simplified, with larger icons introduced in an attempt to make it much easier to use. 

Further changes centre on the steering wheel, which receives traditional buttons in place of the capacitive controls of today’s Golf. There is also a new centre console and reworked door trims – the latter with what Volkswagen calls ‘Atrilur’, a recycled material similar to Alcantara, in upper-end Golf models.

Revamped engine line-up

Car Review
Volkswagen Golf
Volkswagen Golf 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

VW is planning a shift towards mild-hybrid electrification as part of a move to make the Golf compliant with strict new emissions rules. The existing EA211 1.0-litre three-cylinder and EA211 Evo 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol units are expected to retain similar outputs, with the former delivering 108bhp and the latter either 128bhp or 148bhp. Changes to mid-hybrid eTSI models are set to offer added electric power for improved acceleration and economy. 

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrols and diesels also get mild-hybrid assistance in new eTSI and eTDI models. The same applies to the highly tuned EA888 petrol four-pot used by the GTI and R, along with the EA288 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel in the GTD, according to Autocar sources.

used Volkswagen Golf cars for sale

Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,695
46,893miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech Match DSG Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,143
52,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen GOLF 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech ACT R-Line Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£16,995
39,041miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£20,850
70,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech S Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,998
53,992miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI Match Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,498
23,505miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI EVO GT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£14,798
45,574miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen GOLF 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech Match Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£13,499
26,457miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen GOLF 1.5 ETSI MHEV R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£28,999
2,039miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 9688 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
Overdrive 3 June 2023
Going by those photos, this update to the Golf (and current generation VW's in general) atrocious infotainment appears to be a complete waste of time!

The horrid touch controls are still in place and no sign of proper physical controls, buttons, switches etc for the climate controls, audio and other most frequently used functions.

It beggars belief VW have taken no notice of universal criticisms they've rightly been subjected to

volvocu 3 June 2023

So there will be a new Passat afterall?!

catnip 2 June 2023

That central screen looks ridiculous, is it some weird attempt by VW to make it all easier to use just by making everything bigger?

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives