Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer previewed as brand's first electric estate

Volkswagen has previewed an estate version of the ID 7 saloon ahead of an official reveal "in the coming months."

Named the ID 7 Tourer, it is underpinned by the firm's MEB platform, which is also used by the ID 3, ID 4, and recently-revealed ID 7 saloon. This platform is said to allow Volkswagen to maximise interior space via a long wheelbase and short overhangs.

Designed to be as practical as possible, Volkswagen has revealed it will have 545 litres of boot space with the rear seats folded up, and 1714 litres with them folded down, both figures which represent increases over the current Volkswagen Passat. The firm claims the boot itself is two metres long.

It has been developed with a strong focus on aerodynamics to maximise its range, with a smooth front bumper, rear lip spoiler, and door handles that sit flush with the bodywork. This helps to produce a drag coefficient of 0.24cd - just 0.1cd more than the saloon.

It is unknown what its overall range will be, however with the ID 7 saloon able to achieve 435 miles on one charge, it is fair to assume the estate will almost match that.

The ID 7 saloon was revealed earlier this year as the brand's long-awaited first electric saloon. It will rival the Tesla Model 3 with a brand new infotainment software, driving dynamics that major on long-distance travel, and that 435-mile range.

It will become available in Pro and Pro S guise, with customers in Germany currently able to pre-order cars in Pro specification from €56,995 (£48,844). For reference, the ID 4 starts from £38,845, with the more powerful GTX rising to £52,865.

The regular ID 7 will launch in Europe and China this autumn, with the US following in 2024.

Two batteries will be available: a 77kWh pack (used in existing ID models) giving a 382-mile range and 170kW charging; and a new 86kWh unit that allows 435 miles between recharges and top-ups at up to 200kW. In the fastest Pro S guise, a 0-62mph time of around 6.0sec is achievable.