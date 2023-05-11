BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer previewed as brand's first electric estate
Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer previewed as brand's first electric estate

Estate to join line-up in 2024 alongside ID 7 saloon; brings aero-optimised body and 545-litre boot
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
30 October 2023

Volkswagen has previewed an estate version of the ID 7 saloon ahead of an official reveal "in the coming months." 

Named the ID 7 Tourer, it is underpinned by the firm's MEB platform, which is also used by the ID 3, ID 4, and recently-revealed ID 7 saloon. This platform is said to allow Volkswagen to  maximise interior space via a long wheelbase and short overhangs. 

Designed to be as practical as possible, Volkswagen has revealed it will have 545 litres of boot space with the rear seats folded up, and 1714 litres with them folded down, both figures which represent increases over the current Volkswagen Passat. The firm claims the boot itself is two metres long.

It has been developed with a strong focus on aerodynamics to maximise its range, with a smooth front bumper, rear lip spoiler, and door handles that sit flush with the bodywork. This helps to produce a drag coefficient of 0.24cd - just 0.1cd more than the saloon.

Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer

It is unknown what its overall range will be, however with the ID 7 saloon able to achieve 435 miles on one charge, it is fair to assume the estate will almost match that. 

The ID 7 saloon was revealed earlier this year as the brand's long-awaited first electric saloon. It will rival the Tesla Model 3 with a brand new infotainment software, driving dynamics that major on long-distance travel, and that 435-mile range.

It will become available in Pro and Pro S guise, with customers in Germany currently able to pre-order cars in Pro specification from €56,995 (£48,844). For reference, the ID 4 starts from £38,845, with the more powerful GTX rising to £52,865.

The regular ID 7 will launch in Europe and China this autumn, with the US following in 2024.

Two batteries will be available: a 77kWh pack (used in existing ID models) giving a 382-mile range and 170kW charging; and a new 86kWh unit that allows 435 miles between recharges and top-ups at up to 200kW. In the fastest Pro S guise, a 0-62mph time of around 6.0sec is achievable.

Car review
vw id7 prototype review 2023001 dynamic

Volkswagen ID 7 prototype

Volkswagen gears up to finally go Tesla-hunting with its first all-electric saloon, the ID 7

Volkswagen id7 rear three quarter

The saloon measures nearly five metres long and has a wheelbase of around three metres, making it larger than the Volkswagen Passat, which it indirectly replaces, and closer in size to the Phaeton luxury saloon, which bowed out in 2016.

Its cabin majors on practicality but various touches ramp up the ID 7's luxury credentials, including a panoramic roof that switches from opaque to transparent at the touch of a button, optional massage seats, an augmented reality head-up display, interior ambient lighting with up to 30 colours, and a 15.0in infotainment touchscreen running a heavily overhauled iteration of Volkswagen's MIB software platform. Boot space sits at 532 litres, beating both the 470-litre BMW i4 and 425-litre Tesla Model 3

Volkswagen id 7 interior dashboard

Volkswagen has focused on making this new infotainment platform – shared with the facelifted ID 3 – easy to use. There is a new direct-access bar at the top of the touchscreen for quick access to core functions, for example, the main menu can be opened without closing any in-use app, the home screen can be configured to show icons for a driver's most commonly used apps and the main climate controls are now permanently hosted at the bottom of the screen to avoid scrolling on the move.

Perhaps most importantly, the controversial touch sliders for the temperature and volume controls are now illuminated, meaning they can be used safely at night.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

 

scotty5 30 October 2023

Perhaps most importantly, the controversial touch sliders for the temperature and volume controls are now illuminated, meaning they can be used safely at night.

But not as safely as the temp and volume control knobs that VW group have been using in their cars for years. Normally I'd say design over function but when they didn't even illuminate them!

What's happened to VW? They've become the cheaper built version of Skoda.  

 

catnip 11 May 2023

Starting point of £50,000 for the ID7 range, is that what Passat owners pay for their cars nowadays?

Anton motorhead 18 April 2023
Apart from still having that same lumpiness to it as the other ID variants, this sounds like a sensible car. Long range, not ridiculously powerful and maybe it even looks good in the flesh. And built in Europe for long distances! What's not to like?

