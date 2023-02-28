Volkswagen ID 3 facelift priced from £37,115 in UK

Orders for the facelifted Volkswagen ID 3 will open on 27 April after the keenly anticipated revisions to the electric hatchback were brought to market earlier than planned.

Well-publicised issues prompted Volkswagen to take "a significant and noticeable leap forward in terms of quality, materials and system stability”, Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer told Autocar in October last year. He added: “We’ve listened very carefully to the ID 3 community. [The facelifted ID 3 is] a car that delivers what the Volkswagen brand promises.”

Prices will start at £37,115 for the standard ID 3 Pro and £42,870 for the Pro S. In a bid to streamline production, the ID 3's line-up has been slimmed to just those two models.

Both versions of the ID 3 now feature the latest generation of Volkswagen’s ID software package, with revised menus that are intended to reduce complexity and make it easier to operate.

The previous car's 10.0in central touchscreen has now been replaced with a 12.0in screen, and the optional cloud-based speech recognition system has been upgraded to provide it with faster reaction times. The optional head-up display now supports augmented reality functions, giving the driver live directions and traffic information when they are due to make a turn. This was first seen on the Volkswagen ID 4.

Higher-grade materials and re-patterned better-quality plastic are also used inside. Upper-trim models also receive new materials for the top section of the dashboard.