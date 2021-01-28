Volkswagen ID 4 on sale in UK from £37,800

The new Volkswagen ID 4 electric SUV is now available to order in the UK, as a special First Edition model with a 310-mile range and a price of £37,800 after the government grant.

The SUV is the second model built on Volkswagen Group's EV-dedicated MEB electric architecture, following the Volkswagen ID 3 hatchback that was launched last year.

The ID 4 is already available to buy in Germany, and the first UK models are expected to arrive in dealerships in March.

It will eventually be offered in rear-drive single-motor and four-wheel-drive dual-motor forms and with a range of battery sizes, but the First Edition will be offered only in rear-drive form with a 77kWh battery.

The battery offers an official range of 310 miles, while the motor on the rear axle produces 201bhp and 229lb ft of torque. That enables a 0-62mph time of 8.2sec and a top speed of 99mph.

The ID 4 First Edition features a 125kW rapid-charging unit, which Volkswagen says allows for 199 miles of range to be added in 30 minutes.

The First Edition models feature a number of exclusive design features, including special badges, brown interior highlights and a choice of four exterior colours.

Standard kit offered with the ID 4 First Edition includes 20in alloy wheels, LED lights, tinted rear windows and a reversing camera. The interior features a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and 30-colour ambient lighting.

The ID 4 is also the first electric Volkswagen that can be fitted with a tow bar, with it capable of pulling trailers that weigh up to 1000kg.

Orders for regular ID 4 models will begin next year, once the First Edition examples have been delivered. While Volkswagen offers a higher-spec ID 4 First Edition Max in Germany, that version won't be coming to the UK.

The ID 4 will be manufactured alongside the ID 3 at Volkswagen’s Zwickau factory in Germany. It will eventually also be produced at Volkswagen plants in Emdem, Germany; Anting and Foshan in China; and Chattanooga in the US.