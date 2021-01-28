Volkswagen ID 4 on sale in UK from £37,800

The new Volkswagen ID 4 electric SUV is now available to order in the UK, as a special First Edition model with a 310-mile range and a price of £37,800 after the government grant.
The SUV is the second model built on Volkswagen Group's EV-dedicated MEB electric architecture, following the Volkswagen ID 3 hatchback that was launched last year.
The ID 4 is already available to buy in Germany, and the first UK models are expected to arrive in dealerships in March.
It will eventually be offered in rear-drive single-motor and four-wheel-drive dual-motor forms and with a range of battery sizes, but the First Edition will be offered only in rear-drive form with a 77kWh battery.
The battery offers an official range of 310 miles, while the motor on the rear axle produces 201bhp and 229lb ft of torque. That enables a 0-62mph time of 8.2sec and a top speed of 99mph.
The ID 4 First Edition features a 125kW rapid-charging unit, which Volkswagen says allows for 199 miles of range to be added in 30 minutes.
The First Edition models feature a number of exclusive design features, including special badges, brown interior highlights and a choice of four exterior colours.
Standard kit offered with the ID 4 First Edition includes 20in alloy wheels, LED lights, tinted rear windows and a reversing camera. The interior features a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and 30-colour ambient lighting.
The ID 4 is also the first electric Volkswagen that can be fitted with a tow bar, with it capable of pulling trailers that weigh up to 1000kg.
Orders for regular ID 4 models will begin next year, once the First Edition examples have been delivered. While Volkswagen offers a higher-spec ID 4 First Edition Max in Germany, that version won't be coming to the UK.
The ID 4 will be manufactured alongside the ID 3 at Volkswagen’s Zwickau factory in Germany. It will eventually also be produced at Volkswagen plants in Emdem, Germany; Anting and Foshan in China; and Chattanooga in the US.
New Volkswagen ID 4 SUV is brand's first global EV
Volkswagen ID 4 1st Max 2021 review
Need to know which way the market is going, this is only marginally more than the small c-hr reviewed last week. Actually 37k for a mid size suv is beginnning to sound the norm so the bev is beginning to reach parity with an equivalent ice model whilst far exceeding the value for money metric when compared to phev.