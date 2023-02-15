Volkswagen Golf to be reborn as £20,000 EV alongside hot GTI

Volkswagen has gone back to the drawing board for its long-awaited ID 2 urban EV, providing its smallest electric car with a completely new exterior and interior that are set to be previewed on a new concept car in March.
Scheduled to go on sale in 2025 at a targeted base price of €22,500 (£20,135) in today’s money, the compact five-seater is being lined up to get the Golf name, according to Wolfsburg insiders.
Autocar sources have also confirmed that the Volkswagen ID 2 will be the first VW based on the MEB-Plus platform – an updated version of today’s widely used MEB electric car structure that features new LFP (lithium iron phosphate) prismatic battery cells and charging speeds of up to 200kW, among other developments.
Nothing is official at this stage, but Autocar has been told that a number of different naming combinations for the production version of the ID 2 have been proposed in internal meetings in recent months, including the ID Golf nomenclature first alluded to by Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer in an interview with Autocar in October 2022.
At the time, Schäfer, who took control of Volkswagen in July after his predecessor, Ralf Brandstätter, was appointed to head up the company’s Chinese operations, said: “The Golf name has huge value. The recognition it receives at [customer] clinics – people absolutely understand what we are talking about. So to change the name to something completely different doesn’t make sense.”
The initial suggestions were that the Golf name may be reserved for a facelifted version of the Volkswagen ID 3. However, this is denied by Autocar sources, who say “the true value of the Volkswagen Golf lies in a car the size of the ID 2”.
In place of the controversial crossover design previewed by the VW ID Life concept at the 2020 Munich motor show, the heavily revised VW ID 2 is set to receive a more conventional hatchback shape developed by a team of designers under the guidance of Volkswagen’s new design boss, Andreas Mindt.
Join the debate
Add your comment
So, in effect it'll be a Polo-sized car but called a Golf. And the replacement for the current Golf will be called what? Or is the idea of a Mk9 Golf over, with the Mk8's long term replacement already exisiting with the ID3.
iI will do an Ineos and doublre in price they stated £30k ended up £30k and will not even get to the ton only 99mph for what it is worth makes the defender lok not bad value in the end.
Going back to electric saw the doc on Electricgate how this will hit the fan in a few years when all in, people know they are more polluting than petrol and diesel, only hoppe is new tech will make solid state tip the balance for an ev future but unless electricity prixces go back to 20 p unit they ar ea non starter only sell as countries in Eu are not charging vat or grants to offset in the Uk we dont get that benefite just Company car drivers pay £50 benefits tax month for a Taycan so why pay £1250 tax month on a petro lor diesel range Rover or any other suv.with the change yo ucan get your partner one so quids in .I will stick to non ev as long as economical to do so
Strange you pay trendy university educated designers millions of quid to design an awful car but all manufacturers have to do is copy the 1 hour photoshopped mockup from autocar and you have one of the best looking small hatchbacks on the market.
20k is just plain stupid though.