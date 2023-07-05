Vauxhall shows first images of next Experimental concept

Vauxhall sibling brand Opel has confirmed that it will show its next concept car, named simply the Experimental, at the Munich motor show on 10 September.

Created at the firm’s design centre in Rüsselheim, Germany, it will preview the next evolution of the brand’s design identity and uses a streamlined iteration of the brand's characteristic 'Vizor' front grille. In the middle of that sits an illuminated griffin badge, and it is flanked by ultra-thin headlamps.

The rear sports a protruding light cluster with a notable lack of shut lines, suggesting the brand may adopt a minimalist approach to its design.

Opel CEO Florian Huettl said: “As the name indicates, the Opel Experimental will give a clear vision for the brand and not just for a car line.

“It shows where our brand is heading in the coming years – and will influence all our next generation production vehicles. It is a symbol for what we want to achieve with the Opel brand.”

The new Experimental concept is expected to place a strong emphasis on aerodynamic developments, as well as a simpler, more spacious interior.

Vauxhall/Opel design chief Mark Adams told Autocar in December that “aero will be important” as electrification ramps up and “the whole idea is to ‘detox’ [the interior] – to make it simpler”.