Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life arrives as flagship EV passenger van

Vauxhall has continued the electrification of its range with the Vivaro-e Life, a range-topping electric variant of the Vivaro Life passenger van.

The new model sits above the diesel-powered Vivaro Edition and Vivaro Elite and can carry up to nine passengers. The battery-electric Vivaro-e Life also has a new 'Charge My Car' feature via an app that directs customers to nearby charging points and enables payments.

Interior technology and safety systems are otherwise unchanged from the Vivaro Elite, including adaptive cruise control, pedestrian detection, rear-view camera and a colour heads-up display. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity are both supported on the 7.0in touchscreen infotainment system.

The Vivaro-e Life retains the 134bhp electric motor and 50kWh battery pack of the Vivaro-e cargo van, which was introduced earlier this year, and the recently launched Corsa-e supermini. Here, it produces 192lb ft of torque and can deliver 143 miles of range on the WLTP test cycle. Top speed is electronically limited to 80mph.

The van features a single-phase 7.4kWh charger as standard, with three-phase 11kW charging available as an option for home use. It also supports 100kW rapid charging, allowing the 50kWh pack to be replenished from empty to 80% in half an hour.

The model will be launched in two body lengths and a choice of five, six, seven or eight passenger seat configurations. The battery packs are placed under the van’s floor, so luggage capacity remains the same as the diesel-powered Vivaro Life at around 4500 litres in its largest configuration.

The Vivaro-e Life is available with an optional bespoke trailer hitch, which, Vauxhall claims, allows it to tow trailers up to a maximum of 1000kg - a first for its class. Most versions of the van are also less than 1.9m tall, so it will be able to access most underground garages - an important consideration for hotel shuttles, according to Vauxhall.

The new variant is the latest part of Vauxhall’s plan to offer an electrified version of every one of its cars and commercial vehicles by 2024.

There’s no word yet on how much the Vivaro-e Life will cost, but expect it to command a premium over the existing Elite trim, which begins at £44,080.

Order books are said to open later this summer, with first deliveries due this year.

