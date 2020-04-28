New Vauxhall Vivaro-e electric van revealed with 188-mile range

Vauxhall is accelerating its transition to a maker of EVs with the unveiling of the Vivaro-e, an electric version of its flagship van.

The British marque's first electric commercial vehicle will be built in Luton, on the same line as the diesel-engined Vivaro, and available to order from June.

Buyers can choose from two bodystyles: a full-length panel van or a double-cab version with two passenger rows. They can also specify a short or long wheelbase, with Vauxhall claiming a payload of up to 1226kg - only 130kg less than that of the conventionally fuelled Vivaro.

The Vivaro-e shares its 134bhp electric motor and 50kWh battery pack with the freshly launched Corsa-e supermini, making it capable of 125 miles per charge on the WLTP test cycle. An optional 75kWh pack extends the range to 188 miles, while regenerative braking features as standard.

Charging the 50kWh pack from empty to 80% can be achieved in half an hour from a 100kW rapid-charger, while the 75kWh pack takes 45 minutes. A 74kW on-board charger is fitted as standard, but a three-phase 11kW unit can be equipped for faster charging times.