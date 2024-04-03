Vauxhall Mokka is cheapest electric SUV with £7k price cut

Vauxhall has added a new Griffin trim level to the Mokka Electric that slashes its starting price to £29,495, making it the UK’s cheapest electric crossover.

The cut of £7115 makes it £1000 cheaper than the MG ZS EV SE, previously the cheapest electric crossover on the market.

The Mokka Electric Griffin has the existing versions' 134bhp front-mounted motor and 50kWh battery pack that provides an official range of 209 miles. That's 11 more miles than the equivalent ZS EV officially offers and 16 more than the entry-level Smart #1 Pro, which costs £31,950.

Charging, too, is the same as in the regular Mokka Electric, taking 30 minutes for a 0-80% top-up on a 100kW connection.

The Griffin trim is based on the previous cheapest version, Design, but includes some features from the GS grade above it, which starts at £38,985. They include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and tinted rear windows.

The contrasting black roof from GS is also included for free, as are the Mokka’s various metallic paint options, which usually cost £700.

Free charging at selected Tesco shops and an Octopus Electroverse charger payment card are also thrown in.

Order books will open on 17 April, ahead of deliveries beginning in June.

The Mokka Griffin follows hot on the heels of the Vauxhall Corsa Electric Yes supermini, which was briefly the UK’s cheapest EV, at £26,895. It lost its value honours to the Dacia Spring, for which a £14,995 starting price was announced last month.

It also comes shortly after Vauxhall expanded the Mokka Electric line-up with a new extended-range powertrain, boosting power and range to 154bhp and 252 miles, respectively. It’s priced from £39,985.