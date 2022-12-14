Extended-range Vauxhall Mokka Electric priced from £36,610

Vauxhall has revealed pricing and specifications for its updated Mokka Electric, touting an increased range and more power than before.

Available to order from March, the updated Mokka Electric is priced from £36,610 for the extended-range car, which uses a larger 54kWh unit for a 252-mile range.

It will cost £1000 more across each of the three trim levels, making it less expensive than the equivalent Hyundai Kona Electric, however its range is still down on the Hyundai's by 67 miles.

The long-range model will be sold alongside the standard car, itself getting the same 50kWh battery and 209-mile range as before.

The available trim levels are Design, GS, and Ultimate. Design cars get 17in alloys, a 7in infotainment touchscreen with smartphone mirroring, and a digital instrument cluster of the same size.

GS trim starts at £38,985, with top-spec Ultimate trim costing £2310 more than that.

GS cars and above get sportier trim pieces inside and out, along with diamond cut 18in alloys and red detailing. The infotainment screen is increased to 10in, and sits alongside a 12in instrument cluster.

Top spec cars gain additional tech such as adaptive cruise control, matrix LED headlamps, and massaging seats trimmed in Alcantara.