Extended-range Vauxhall Mokka Electric priced from £36,610

British brand’s electric crossover gets upgraded battery from facelifted Peugeot e-208; will be sold alongside standard-range car
Jonathan Bryce
17 January 2024

Vauxhall has revealed pricing and specifications for its updated Mokka Electric, touting an increased range and more power than before.

Available to order from March, the updated Mokka Electric is priced from £36,610 for the extended-range car, which uses a larger 54kWh unit for a 252-mile range.

It will cost £1000 more across each of the three trim levels, making it less expensive than the equivalent Hyundai Kona Electric, however its range is still down on the Hyundai's by 67 miles.

The long-range model will be sold alongside the standard car, itself getting the same 50kWh battery and 209-mile range as before.

The available trim levels are Design, GS, and Ultimate. Design cars get 17in alloys, a 7in infotainment touchscreen with smartphone mirroring, and a digital instrument cluster of the same size.

GS trim starts at £38,985, with top-spec Ultimate trim costing £2310 more than that.

GS cars and above get sportier trim pieces inside and out, along with diamond cut 18in alloys and red detailing. The infotainment screen is increased to 10in, and sits alongside a 12in instrument cluster.

Top spec cars gain additional tech such as adaptive cruise control, matrix LED headlamps, and massaging seats trimmed in Alcantara.

The driver can congifure the electric car between three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

The long-range car uses the same 54kWh battery as in the facelifted Peugeot e-208 facelift. It works with an upgraded electric motor, providing 19bhp more than the standard one, at 154bhp, and 191lb ft.

This power increase also means a bump in performance over the standard car. The long-range car sprints to 62mph in 9sec, which is said to be 0.2sec quicker than the standard 50kWh car.

Despite the extra performance, Vauxhall says it will achieve 4mpkWh on the combined cycle, which matches the Mazda MX-30.

The Mokka will continue from the previous car in supporting 100kW rapid charging, which can take the battery from 0-80% in 30 minutes.

Vauxhall – which aims to become an all-electric brand by 2028 – doesn't currently have any plans to introduce a more powerful, larger-capacity electric variant, it told Autocar.

This, for now, closes the door on an electric GSe performance model joining the recently revealed Vauxhall Grandland GSe and Vauxhall Astra GSe.

