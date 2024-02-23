BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Vauxhall Corsa becomes cheapest electric car in the UK
UP NEXT
Ineos will not "follow sheep" with EV-only offering

Vauxhall Corsa becomes cheapest electric car in the UK

New Yes trim level saves buyers £5550, taking the supermini beneath the MG 4 EV and Fiat 500
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
23 February 2024

The Vauxhall Corsa Electric has gained a new trim level that slashes its entry price by £5550, making it the cheapest electric car on sale in the UK.

The new Corsa Yes starts at £26,895, which compares with £26,995 for the MG 4 EV and £28,195 for the electric Fiat 500

The Stellantis supermini has a single front-mounted motor that produces 134bhp and 191lb ft of torque.

Related articles

Energy is drawn from a 50kWh battery, offering up to 221 miles of range on a single charge. 

Available for order from 17 April on the Vauxhall website, the Corsa Yes features 16in alloy wheels, front sports seats, a 7.0in digital instrument cluster and a 10in touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other standard equipment includes automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, climate control, keyless entry and rear parking sensors. 

Drivers also have access to a handy suite of assistance technology, including lane-keeping assistance, speed-limit sign recognition, cruise control and automatic emergency braking. 

In a bid to lure buyers, Vuahxall will offer the model with a year’s free charging at Tesco supermarkets across the country. 

While its new £26,895 price tag means the Corsa is currently the cheapest electric car UK drivers can buy today, rivals are preparing their own more affordable models, which are set to hit the market later this year. 

The BYD Dolphin, which is currently available for £30,195, is set to gain an entry-level Active specification level later this year that will cut its starting price by almost £5000 to £25,490.

The Chinese hatchback will use a 93bhp motor and a 44.9kWh battery for around 211 miles of range, matching the Corsa Yes. 

Elsewhere, the new-look Dacia Spring was recently revealed ahead of its imminent UK launch and is expected to cost around £17,000.

It comes with a 26.8kWh battery for around 137 miles of range. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
01 JIA Range Rover Chieftain PHEV review 2024 front cornering hero
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
8
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
BMW X3 front cornering
BMW X3
8
BMW X3
vw tiguan review 2024 14 tracking front
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front

Vauxhall Corsa

Major revisions give the popular supermini a stylish new look and refreshed hardware, but to what effect?

Read our review

used Vauxhall Corsa Electric cars for sale

Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Ultimate Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£18,974
3,004miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo SE Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£12,984
13,474miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoFLEX Sting Euro 6 5dr
2014
£5,498
64,650miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 SE Edition Euro 6 5dr
2022
£11,998
14,831miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoFLEX SRi VX Line Euro 6 5dr
2017
£7,498
42,529miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 16V SE Euro 5 5dr
2013
£5,695
32,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoFLEX SRi Euro 6 5dr
2015
£6,495
52,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,845
45,707miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£13,690
28,129miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 5485 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Robcars008 23 February 2024

This would be a movement in the right direction if this trim level was available permanently but annoyingly it is a limited edition version.

Marc 23 February 2024
Great news. Proof that EVs can be, and are becoming more affordable. At least Stellantis can compete and beat Chinese competition if it wants to and Tavares is actually actioning his words and taking the fight to them.

Now we just need to see this lower cost option rolled out across the groups brands.

catnip 23 February 2024

This is good news, hopefully other manufacturers will follow suit. It just goes to show how manufacturers can actually afford to do this if they want to, and it hardly sounds like a stripped out special.

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
01 JIA Range Rover Chieftain PHEV review 2024 front cornering hero
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
8
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
BMW X3 front cornering
BMW X3
8
BMW X3
vw tiguan review 2024 14 tracking front
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan

View all car reviews