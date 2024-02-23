Vauxhall Corsa becomes cheapest electric car in the UK

The Vauxhall Corsa Electric has gained a new trim level that slashes its entry price by £5550, making it the cheapest electric car on sale in the UK.

The new Corsa Yes starts at £26,895, which compares with £26,995 for the MG 4 EV and £28,195 for the electric Fiat 500.

The Stellantis supermini has a single front-mounted motor that produces 134bhp and 191lb ft of torque.

Energy is drawn from a 50kWh battery, offering up to 221 miles of range on a single charge.

Available for order from 17 April on the Vauxhall website, the Corsa Yes features 16in alloy wheels, front sports seats, a 7.0in digital instrument cluster and a 10in touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other standard equipment includes automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, climate control, keyless entry and rear parking sensors.

Drivers also have access to a handy suite of assistance technology, including lane-keeping assistance, speed-limit sign recognition, cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

In a bid to lure buyers, Vuahxall will offer the model with a year’s free charging at Tesco supermarkets across the country.

While its new £26,895 price tag means the Corsa is currently the cheapest electric car UK drivers can buy today, rivals are preparing their own more affordable models, which are set to hit the market later this year.

The BYD Dolphin, which is currently available for £30,195, is set to gain an entry-level Active specification level later this year that will cut its starting price by almost £5000 to £25,490.

The Chinese hatchback will use a 93bhp motor and a 44.9kWh battery for around 211 miles of range, matching the Corsa Yes.

Elsewhere, the new-look Dacia Spring was recently revealed ahead of its imminent UK launch and is expected to cost around £17,000.

It comes with a 26.8kWh battery for around 137 miles of range.