Dacia Spring is UK's cheapest electric car at £14,995

Dacia has finally broken its long silence on UK pricing for the new Spring EV, revealing that it will cost from just £14,995 - less than the petrol-powered Renault Clio.

The Spring was recently confirmed for a UK launch in the coming months, following a wide-reaching visual and technical overhaul aimed at sustaining its strong sales figures in Europe.

Until now, Dacia had been tight-lipped on detailing a specific price, but as pre-orders open ahead of the first deliveries in October, it has confirmed that the Spring will undercut the UK’s current cheapest electric car – the Vauxhall Corsa – by nearly £12,000.

The Spring actually comes close to being the UK’s cheapest new car overall, with just the Fiat Panda, Kia Picanto and Dacia’s own Sandero coming in below £14,995.

That sub-£15k headline price is for the entry-level Expression car with the lower-powered 44bhp motor, which is good for 0-62mph in 19sec. Standard kit includes a 7.0in touchscreen, USB port, cruise control, electric front windows and rear parking sensors.

The quicker 64bhp car – which takes 13.7sec for the 0-62mph sprint – starts at £15,995 and adds larger, 15in wheels. The 64bhp model is also available in range-topping Extreme trim for another £1000, which brings copper-style trim details, electric rear windows, a 10.0in touchscreen and wireless smartphone mirroring.

All variants are equipped with a 26.8kWh battery, which delivers a range of up to 137 miles and can be charged at up to 30kW in the more powerful version.

Customers can pre-order the Spring now for £99, which, Dacia says, guarantees them “to be among the first to get behind the wheel”, with demand expected to be high.