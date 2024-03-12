BACK TO ALL NEWS
Dacia Spring is UK's cheapest electric car at £14,995
Dacia Spring is UK's cheapest electric car at £14,995

New budget hatch undercuts the UK's former cheapest EV, the Vauxhall Corsa Electric, by almost £12,000
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
12 March 2024

Dacia has finally broken its long silence on UK pricing for the new Spring EV, revealing that it will cost from just £14,995 - less than the petrol-powered Renault Clio.

The Spring was recently confirmed for a UK launch in the coming months, following a wide-reaching visual and technical overhaul aimed at sustaining its strong sales figures in Europe.

Until now, Dacia had been tight-lipped on detailing a specific price, but as pre-orders open ahead of the first deliveries in October, it has confirmed that the Spring will undercut the UK’s current cheapest electric car – the Vauxhall Corsa – by nearly £12,000.

Related articles

The Spring actually comes close to being the UK’s cheapest new car overall, with just the Fiat Panda, Kia Picanto and Dacia’s own Sandero coming in below £14,995.

That sub-£15k headline price is for the entry-level Expression car with the lower-powered 44bhp motor, which is good for 0-62mph in 19sec. Standard kit includes a 7.0in touchscreen, USB port, cruise control, electric front windows and rear parking sensors.

The quicker 64bhp car – which takes 13.7sec for the 0-62mph sprint – starts at £15,995 and adds larger, 15in wheels. The 64bhp model is also available in range-topping Extreme trim for another £1000, which brings copper-style trim details, electric rear windows, a 10.0in touchscreen and wireless smartphone mirroring.

All variants are equipped with a 26.8kWh battery, which delivers a range of up to 137 miles and can be charged at up to 30kW in the more powerful version.

Customers can pre-order the Spring now for £99, which, Dacia says, guarantees them “to be among the first to get behind the wheel”, with demand expected to be high.

Read our review

Car review
dacia spring electric review 202301 tracking front

Dacia Spring

Budget car champion Dacia aims to bring a sub-£20k electric car to UK showrooms in 2024 – and it's a good one

Read our review

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

gagaga 12 March 2024

Or for 2 grand more, get one of the seemingly endless supply of pre-facelift Corsa-e that aver littering dealers.

Nickktod 12 March 2024
Excellent news, shows just how needlessly greedy other manufacturers have become with their EV pricing. Hopefully will encourage other manufacturers to see their slow EV sales are entirely self inflicted and that they need to rethink their pricing.
xxxx 12 March 2024

Coming to a city near you. Being light it should be fairly efficient too so will be seriously cheap motoring if you have access to a charger.

But, base version is to slow for anything above 30 so it's not much more than headline grabber, and 27kwh battery just isn't enough especially if you don't have access to a charger which alot of people don't, especially targetted city dwellers.

Optional bigger battery for 3k more please.

