UK car market posts marginal growth in September

New car registrations in the UK rose slightly year-on-year in September, but car industry bosses have warned that ongoing political uncertainty over Brexit is stunting market growth.
A total of 343,255 new cars were registered last month, a modest rise of 4421 units, or 1.3%, from September 2018, according to Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) figures.
The rise had been expected, because registrations that month were badly hit by delays in car production due to the introduction of the new WLTP emissions testing regulations, falling 20.5%. But the year-on-year increase in the UK last month was significantly smaller than in other European Union (EU) countries that were also affected by the new test rules, and the domestic market continues to struggle.
In the first nine months of 2019, a total of 1,862,271 cars have been registered here, a year-on-year decline of 2.5%.
SMMT boss Mike Hawes attributed the continued struggles to ongoing political uncertainty, saying: “We expected to see a more significant increase in September, similar to those seen in France, Germany, Italy and Spain, given the negative effect WLTP had on all European markets last year.
“Instead, consumer confidence is being undermined by political and economic uncertainty. We need to restore stability to the market, which means avoiding a ‘no deal’ Brexit and, moreover, agreeing a future relationship with the EU that avoids tariffs and barriers that could increase prices and reduce buyer choice.”
The September new car registration figures did show some positive trends, however. Sales of electric cars continued to rise, with the 7704 registered a 236.4% year-on-year increase. Plug-in hybrid sales also rose year-on-year for the first time in six months, with the 5179 units registered up 1.5% from September 2018.,
Join the debate
fadyady
Wait for December
EthanWaller
I am making a real GOOD MONEY
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (123$ / hr ) online from my laptop. Last month I GOT cheque of nearly $30K, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. You become independent after joining this JOB. I really thanks to my FRIEND who refer me this SITE. I hope you also got what I have…go to this SITE for more INFO just copy and paste................http://www.fox120.com
scotty5
No logic
New car registrations down - blame Brexit. New car regisrsations up - blame Brexit. Jeez!
I'm going back to my 'use your brain' rather than take in everything you read like a sponge.
Let's say Brexit will have a negative effect on car sales and production like Mr Hawes says. Given that Brexit hasn't happened ( it might never happen) and given that Mr Johnson says we may leave with no deal 31st Oct ( his nose must be longer than Pinnochio's by now ) doesn't logic dictate that the public would be buying more cars before the price increases?
What these people say make no logical sense to me. Whatever happens we're going to buy new cars, we we're buying cars when the stock market crashed, we were buying cars after 9/11. Yet for some obscure reason, I'm being led to believe my Hawes and Co. that I'm not buying a car right now when, according to him, the prices are cheaper. Nope I just don't buy in to Hawes theory.
Add your comment