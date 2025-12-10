The Vauxhall Astra has been updated with a new look that draws on the brand’s 2023 Experimental concept, as well as a range boost for the electric version.

The reworked front end emphasises the brand’s ‘Compass’ motif, which was previously a much subtler element of the Astra’s design. The crease that runs through the centre of the bonnet has been made more prominent and combines with LED lighting to highlight the front Vauxhall logo. This badge is also lit, in a first for the Astra.

Inside, the so-called ‘Intelli-seats’ that were previously limited to higher trim levels are now standard across the model range. These have a channel in their seat bases that is inspired by the design of a bicycle saddle, claimed to relieve pressure on a driver’s tailbone on longer journeys.

The upholstery for these seats is now made from 100% recycled material.

The powertrain line-up is set to remain the same as before, opening with a 128bhp turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox.

The next rung up is the 143bhp hybrid, which brings a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, followed by 192bhp and 222bhp plug-in hybrids.

The Astra Electric has been upgraded with a new battery pack containing more energy-dense cells, boosting its usable capacity from 51kWh to 55.4kWh. That increases its range by 22 miles to 282 miles between charges.