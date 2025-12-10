BACK TO ALL NEWS
Vauxhall Astra update brings bold new face and EV range boost
Exclusive: Hyundai to resurrect petrol-powered i30 N

Vauxhall Astra update brings bold new face and EV range boost

Family hatchback and estate models get more prominent 'compass' fascia design with lit front logo

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
10 December 2025

The Vauxhall Astra has been updated with a new look that draws on the brand’s 2023 Experimental concept, as well as a range boost for the electric version.

The reworked front end emphasises the brand’s ‘Compass’ motif, which was previously a much subtler element of the Astra’s design. The crease that runs through the centre of the bonnet has been made more prominent and combines with LED lighting to highlight the front Vauxhall logo. This badge is also lit, in a first for the Astra. 

Inside, the so-called ‘Intelli-seats’ that were previously limited to higher trim levels are now standard across the model range. These have a channel in their seat bases that is inspired by the design of a bicycle saddle, claimed to relieve pressure on a driver’s tailbone on longer journeys.

The upholstery for these seats is now made from 100% recycled material.

The powertrain line-up is set to remain the same as before, opening with a 128bhp turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox.

The next rung up is the 143bhp hybrid, which brings a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, followed by 192bhp and 222bhp plug-in hybrids.

2026 Vauxhall Astra interior

The Astra Electric has been upgraded with a new battery pack containing more energy-dense cells, boosting its usable capacity from 51kWh to 55.4kWh. That increases its range by 22 miles to 282 miles between charges.

Its peak charging rate remains at 100kW, but the charging port has gained vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, meaning the EV's battery can power external devices using an adaptor.

Prices for the ICE versions are likely to remain broadly the same as previously, starting at around £27,000, but the EV is expected to get a significant price cut, in keeping with the closely related Peugeot e-308.

The e-308 recently gained a similar suite of updates yet had its price cut from just under £40,000 to £30,245 – helped by a £1500 discount through the UK government’s Electric Car Grant scheme.

The updated Astra – available as before in either hatchback or estate form – will make its debut at the Brussels motor show on 9 January.

