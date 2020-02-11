Updated Citroen C3 receives tweaked looks and added comfort

Citroen has given its global bestseller, the C3 supermini, a mid-life refresh for 2020. It goes on sale in April with deliveries tipped for June.

The Ford Fiesta rival receives a mild exterior design in the form of a new front-end look, said to be inspired by the Cxperience concept of 2016. Reprofiled headlights (now with LED tech as standard) also feature, while new designs for the ‘Airbumps’ along the side of the car can be optioned. Revised wheelarch extensions and rear three-quarter panels are also brought in.