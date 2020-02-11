Updated Citroen C3 receives tweaked looks and added comfort

Citroen has given its global bestseller, the C3 supermini, a mid-life refresh for 2020. It goes on sale in April with deliveries tipped for June.
The Ford Fiesta rival receives a mild exterior design in the form of a new front-end look, said to be inspired by the Cxperience concept of 2016. Reprofiled headlights (now with LED tech as standard) also feature, while new designs for the ‘Airbumps’ along the side of the car can be optioned. Revised wheelarch extensions and rear three-quarter panels are also brought in.
New 17-inch alloy wheel designs combine with a comprehensively extended customisation programme - up from 36 colour and trim combinations to 97 - aimed at making it one of the most customisable cars in its class.
Inside, efforts to improve comfort and ambience include new armchair-style ’Advanced Comfort’ seats, taken from the updated C4 Cactus, Combined with a new centre armrest. A ‘techwood’ finish brings new soft-touch materials and wood-effect trim, too.
Although there is not significant changes to the on-board technology and infotainment, the C3’s list of driver aids has increased with the addition of Front Parking assist.
Engine are unchanged, too, meaning the C3 is still powered by a choice of 82bhp or 108bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engines, or a 99bhp diesel.
