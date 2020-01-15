Citroen and DS get new bosses in PSA reshuffle

Linda Jackson, who has been the boss of Citroën for the past six years, will move to a new role within the PSA Group to lead a study on brand differentiation.

The Briton will be succeeded as Citroën chief by Vincent Cobee, a former Nissan and Mitsubishi executive who is currently deputy CEO of the brand. The move was first reported last October but has now been made official as part of a wider reshuffle of the PSA Group’s executive committee.

In her new role, Jackson, the 2018 winner of Autocar’s Great British Women in the Car Industry award, will “lead a study to clarify and support brand differentiation within a brand portfolio”. In particular, her role will focus on providing brand clarification and coherence across the group and ensuring differentiation within a portfolio of brands.

DS boss Yves Bonnefont has also been shifted to a new role, leading a “study on potential synergies within a portfolio of brands”, that will include looking at brand positioning, strategy and possible synergies, reporting directly to PSA boss Carlos Tavares.

The two new roles are likely to be linked to PSA’s current merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, creating the world’s fourth-largest car manufacturer. PSA currently comprises Citroën, DS, Peugeot and Vauxhall/Opel, while FCA’s brands include Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep and Maserati.

Jackson joined Citroën in 2005 and headed Citroën UK and Ireland from 2010-2014, when she was put in charge of the whole brand. During her time in charge, Jackson shifted Citroën's positioning to focus on comfort, to set it apart from DS and Peugeot.

Cobee joined Citroën last October after departing from Mitsubishi earlier in the year. PSA cited his "wide experience in international markets" as "essential" for Citroën to achieve international growth.