The recent changes to the regular Model Y have been adopted here too, including a new touchscreen for the spacious rear seats.

Exclusive to the Performance model, though, are new, more heavily bolstered front seats and big, shiny pedals.

There’s some gloss black in places, carbonfibre door inserts, puddle lights and some Performance badges that look like the warp-speed effect thing.

It’s a broadly comfortable cabin, with oodles of oddments stowage and the kind of easy, airy, broad visibility that we’ve come to expect from Teslas.

The simple cockpit design comes at the expense of physical dials and buttons, of course. There’s an indicator stalk, a door knob and individual window switches, plus two rotary dials, a few haptic buttons on the steering wheel and a hazard warning light button, but everything else is dealt with by a 16in touchscreen (bigger than the 15.4in one on the pre-facelift car).

Among screen-heavy cars, Teslas remain probably the most intuitive (you always get climate settings on-screen and they’re swipingly adjustable), but it would be better if everything weren't on it.

Still, among the on-screen buttons are those for the interesting bits: those that make changes to the driving dynamics. You can adjust the steering weight, accelerative response and level of regenerative braking, which isn't unusual. But thanks to the fitting of adaptive dampers (there are new bushes, some strengthening at the rear and steering knuckle amendments too), you can also pick between normal and sports damping levels – more on which in a moment.