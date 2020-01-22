Citroen C4 Cactus replacement spotted for the first time

Citroën will replace the now-discontinued C4 and ageing C4 Cactus with an all-new C-segment crossover, and the first spy shots of the new model have now emerged.

Tipped to be revealed in the latter part of this year before going on sale at the start of 2021, the newly developed model will sit on the PSA Group’s CMP architecture, allowing it to be the first in its class to offer petrol, diesel and battery electric powertrain options. Former Citroën CEO Linda Jackson confirmed this last year.

The new images offer our first look at the new car, which moves towards the now-fashionable coupé-SUV bodystyle by way of a distinctly sloping roofline and a raised tailgate. However, clear Citroën design cues remain in the front end, particularly the low-mounted headlight layout, and a clamshell bonnet features.

The use of the CMP platform means we can expect the C4 replacement to come with the engines used by sister brand Peugeot’s similar-size new 2008. That means a range of turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrols and 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesels, as well as the fully electric powertrain. Stickers appear to confirm that this prototype features the latter.