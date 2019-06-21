Citroën Cxperience concept previews Advanced Comfort tech

Citroen has revealed a new executive saloon concept, called Cxperience, which uses a plug-in hybrid petrol-electric powertrain and features the brand’s Advanced Comfort programme and a host of interior technology.

The company says the concept showcases future Citroëns and demonstrates how the styling of recent smaller cars, such as the C4 Cactus and new C3, can be used on larger models.

The Cxperience is 4.85m long (a similar length to the C6 saloon), just 1.37m high and has a 3m wheelbase. It has short overhangs and 22in wheels with a five-spoke design.

Exterior highlights include adjustable air intakes on the front bumper, an aerodynamic concave rear window and rear-hinged doors giving easy access for passengers.

Inside, a 19in rectangular display controls vehicle functions and has a split-screen function to allow, for example, a passenger to watch a film on two-thirds of the screen while the driver uses the remaining third for navigation.

Door-mounted cameras replace the exterior mirrors and send pictures to small digital screens on the inner door panels. Along with front and rear cameras, the driver gets a 360deg view around the car. The concept also features the ConnectedCAM camera, which was first seen on the new C3 and records the road ahead.

Citroën’s Advanced Comfort programme was revealed exclusively to Autocar earlier this year. It includes an overhaul of the brand’s suspension system and also focuses on filtering out external noise and vibration and addressing seat comfort.