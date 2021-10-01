Updated 2021 Dacia Duster Commercial on sale from £12,795

Dacia has revealed the updated version of its Duster Commercial SUV-van, mirroring the upgrades made to the passenger variant, which was launched earlier this year.

As with commercial versions of the Suzuki Jimny, Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Defender, the Duster swaps its rear seats for a flat-floored, 1623-litre load bay with panel sides, rather than windows.

Y-shaped LED headlights flank a redesigned front grille, bringing the van into line with Dacia's new-look passenger car range, while new alloy wheel designs and colour options set it apart from the outgoing model.

It is available to order now in two trim levels, priced from £12,795 before VAT. Buyers get a choice of petrol engines ranging in output from 88bhp to 148bhp, which send their reserves to the front axle through a six-speed manual or dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while a 113bhp diesel motor brings the option of four-wheel drive.

Petrol-powered variants are capable of 45.6mpg on the WLTP cycle, while the diesel musters up to 57.6mpg.

Entry-level Essential specification gets colour-coded bumpers, black roof bars, 16in steel wheels, air conditioning, electric windows and Bluetooth connectivity as standard, while the Comfort package adds alloy wheels, a chrome grille, a rear-view camera, parking sensors and an 8.0in touchscreen with smartphone mirroring functionality.

First customer deliveries are expected in December.