BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK deliveries of Fiat Grande Panda delayed to March
UP NEXT
Kia previews its future with a wild four-door super-GT concept

UK deliveries of Fiat Grande Panda delayed to March

Manufacturer has given priority to left-hand-drive markets in which there is strong demand for the retro supermini

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 December 2025

UK customer deliveries of the Fiat Grande Panda have been delayed to March 2026, due to outsized demand for left-hand-drive cars in other markets.

Autocar first drove the retro supermini in February 2025, at which point deliveries had been scheduled to begin in April. 

That month, the closely related Citroën C3 arrived in UK showrooms (on time), but the Grande Panda did not. 

Autocar was alerted to the delay by an email sent to prospective buyers confirming that cars now won't arrive until next March – 11 months later than originally planned.

A spokesperson for Fiat told Autocar: “The Grande Panda is enjoying significant demand in the left-hand-drive markets where it has been launched to date, impacting the start of production for the right-hand drive-cars for the UK.”

Following the launch of the Grande Panda, Fiat’s sales have grown in Europe. According to figures published by industry body the ACEA, it registered 21,291 cars in the EU between January and October 2025, up from 17,630 by the same point in 2024. 

Fiat retired the petrol-powered 500 in August 2024. Given that the 500 was one of the Italian brand's best-sellers, its overall sales figures were expected to decline thereafter. That the Grande Panda has offset that decline and grown Fiat's market share highlights the strength of the demand for the car in Europe. 

The Grande Panda has already been available on Fiat UK’s online configurator for several months and the brand has already adjusted the trim line-up by replacing the entry-level Red trim with the Pop grade.

The miniature crossover is available with either an electric or a hybrid powertrain, priced from £20,995 and £18,995 respectively. 

Fiat has also floated the prospect of a 4x4 version, having shown a rugged concept car to the media in May. This is expected to utilise the existing hybrid powerplant but with a low-power electric motor added to its rear axle, which would engage when traction at the front end is limited. Production of this variant has yet to be confirmed but it is expected to arrive before the end of 2026.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BMW iX3 review 2025 001
BMW iX3
BMW iX3
MErcedes C Class reveiw 2025 001
Mercedes C-Class
8
Mercedes C-Class
Intro 570s 2016 rt ap
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
10
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
Dacia Bigster Hyrbid 2025 front cornering sand
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
Toyota bZ4X review 2025 047
Toyota bZ4X
Toyota bZ4X

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Best Small Cars Fiat Grande Panda

Fiat Grande Panda

Quasi-rugged retro throwback gains the option of a petrol-electric powertrain

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

BMW iX3 review 2025 001
BMW iX3
BMW iX3
MErcedes C Class reveiw 2025 001
Mercedes C-Class
8
Mercedes C-Class
Intro 570s 2016 rt ap
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
10
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
Dacia Bigster Hyrbid 2025 front cornering sand
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
Toyota bZ4X review 2025 047
Toyota bZ4X
Toyota bZ4X

View all car reviews