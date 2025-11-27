BACK TO ALL NEWS
Fiat Grande Panda Electric gains entry trim with steel wheels
Fiat Grande Panda Electric gains entry trim with steel wheels

Pop trim replaces Red charity special, bringing starting price of retro supermini EV down to £20,995

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
27 November 2025

The Fiat Grande Panda Electric has gained a new entry-level trim in the UK, meaning it now starts from £20,995.

The Pop grade that was previously exclusive to the Grande Panda Hybrid replaces Red trim, bringing 16in steel wheels, LED headlights and two-tone black and blue cloth upholstery.

Cars painted red will now feature (RED) badging no matter the trim level, in support of the charity that fundraises to fight AIDS.

The Grande Panda is one of the UK’s cheapest electric cars, undercut by only the Leapmotor T03, Dacia Spring, BYD Dolphin Surf and Citroën ë-C3.

I'is powered by a 111bhp front-mounted motor and a 44kWh battery pack, officially yielding a range of 199 miles between charges.

It can be rapid-charged at up to 100kW, while a 7kW cable is integrated into the front grille to make home charging easier.

Although European deliveries of the Grande Panda began earlier this year, the first right-hand-drive cars aren't expected to arrive in UK showrooms until spring 2026.

Fiat Europe boss Gaetano Thorel told Autocar the Italian brand would probably time its launch to coincide with the change to the '26' numberplate format on 1 March.

The Grande Panda and several other models underpinned by Stellantis’s new Smart Car platform were delayed to resolve a series of software bugs, trade publication Automotive News Europe reported.

Read our review

Car review
fiat

Fiat Grande Panda Electric

Supermini-sized ‘utility’ EV offers retro cheeriness at a very low price

Read our review

