Caterham creates separate company to fund Project V EV

Fiat 500 and Abarth 595 retired after 17 years on sale

City car and hot hatches will be in dealerships until the new year, with new-shape Fiat 500 Ibrida on the horizon
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
21 August 2024

The petrol-powered Fiat 500 has been taken off sale after 17 years, as Fiat prepares for next year’s launch of the new-shape 500 Ibrida.

A spokesperson for Fiat UK confirmed to Autocar that order books for the 500 Hybrid have closed, with dealers holding enough stock to last until the new year.

The same situation concerns the city car's sporty siblings, the Abarth 595 and 695.

The electric Fiat 500e, introduced in 2020, remains on sale.

The 500 Ibrida – effectively the 500e retrofitted with the 1.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine from the outgoing car – will be launched in early 2025.

Unlike the 500 Hybrid, the 500 Ibrida will not be built in Tychy, Poland. Production will move to the Mirafiori plant in Fiat’s home town of Turin, on the same line as the 500e.

Fiat CEO Olivier François hailed it as a commitment to the Italian car industry, calling the brand’s home nation “our driving force and our future”.

François told Autocar that slow sales of the 500e prompted the development of the 500 Ibrida, stating: "It's very important for us to fit every expectation wherever we go."

Fiat 500e front quarter cornering

He said: "We obviously, like everyone else, thought that the world would go electric faster and the cost of electrification would go down faster. But we couldn't imagine that Covid would happen, shortage of raw materials would happen [and] the European society – not all, not the youngest part – would turn their backs on the sustainable solutions. But this is the reality. We have to face those realities."

The discontinuation of the 500 comes as Fiat UK also pulls the closely related Panda from its line-up. That model will make way for the new Grande Panda, a larger crossover offering mild-hybrid petrol and electric powertrains.

fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front

Fiat 500 Hybrid

Mild hybrid power gives Fiat's core model a chance to outlive its famous 1950s forebear

The duo were the UK's two oldest cars that you could still order brand new from the factory. That honour is now shared by a number of cars dating from 2015. 

In the meantime before the launch of the 500 Ibrida and Grande Panda, the only Fiat models available for order will be the 500e and the larger 600. The latter will, temporarily, be its only new car with a petrol engine.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin
Title: Reporter, Autocar

As Autocar’s news reporter, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

si73 21 August 2024
That the 500 still sells shows it is still relevant, well done fiat for recognising this and creating a new petrol hybrid version from the EV platform. While the outgoing car may not be the best of the city cars out there, they are still fun to drive great looking and cheap to run which is what has kept them relevant.

