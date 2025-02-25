BACK TO ALL NEWS
Toyota to reveal new electric crossover next month
Who is Forseven? New UK start-up made up of top industry talent

Toyota to reveal new electric crossover next month

Brand's third EV is expected to be the production version of 2022's rakish bZ Compact Crossover concept

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
25 February 2025

Toyota will unveil a new EV on March 11, expected to be the production version of the rakish bZ Compact Crossover concept from 2022.

It will arrive as the third EV in Toyota’s range, joining the larger bZ4X and recently launched Urban Cruiser.

Toyota has previously said this line-up will grow to six EVs by the end of 2026, including a production version of the Volkswagen ID 7-rivalling Sport Crossover concept.

A single silhouette image and teaser video has been released of the crossover, which reveal the production car has kept many elements from this concept, such as its raked roofline and extended bonnet. It's bookended by a rear lightbar and Toyota’s new ‘hammerhead’ front-end design.

It also looks to be the same size as the concept, which was positioned to take on the likes of the Volvo EC40 and Smart #1

It shares similarities – along with some notable differences, such as the rear light design – to the Chinese-market bZ3C fastback, revealed at the Beijing motor show last year. This suggests it could be a European variant of that car, although this has yet to be confirmed.

In the Toyota stable, the new EV will sit between the slightly larger bZ4X and hybrid-powered Toyota C-HR.

Like the smaller Urban Cruiser, the new EV is expected to be sold with a range of battery sizes and motor set-ups. For example, the video shows the EV badged AWD for all-wheel-drive. 

In the Urban Cruiser, AWD means a motor fitted to both axles for a combined 181bhp and 221lb ft of torque. This is paired with a 61kWh battery for a range of 240 miles.

Entry-level versions of the Urban Cruiser draw power from a 49kWh pack, with power coming from a 142bhp front-mounted motor.

Both versions can charge at speeds of up to 150kW.

Nothing has been shown of the interior of the new EV, but expect it to follow the new C-HR rather than the Suzuki-twinned Urban Cruiser. This would mean a 12.3in infotainment, a raised centre console and a digital driver's display.

Top-rung models would likely get a panoramic sunroof, a JBL sound system and front sports seats.

What the car will be called remains a mystery. When the concept was revealed in 2022, the production model was tipped to be called bZ3X, indicating its smaller size compared to the larger bZ4X. However, starting with the new Urban Cruiser, Toyota has moved away from its bZ naming strategy. As such, it will again look to the past when naming the new crossover.

As it will sit between the £31,300 C-HR and £42,860 bZ4X, expect the new EV to start from around £38,000 in entry-level form.

That would put it below the UK government’s revised Expensive Car Supplement threshold of £40,000. Applying to EVs from 1 April 2025, this triggers an additional £3100 bill over the course of the first six years of a car's life.

adb12 25 February 2025

Er... Haven't we already seen this in China as the bZ3C?

https://en.clickpetroleoegas.com.br/Toyota%27s-electric-SUV-promises-surreal-autonomy-and-cutting-edge-autonomous-driving-see-the-details/

