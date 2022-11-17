BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Toyota electric crossover is one of five EVs by 2026
UP NEXT
Toyota hints at future combustion-powered GR sports cars

New Toyota electric crossover is one of five EVs by 2026

Rakish electric crossover will sit between second-gen C-HR and bZ4X; could be called bZ3X
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
5 December 2022

The production version of Toyota’s new bZ Compact Crossover concept will be its second bespoke electric car, and one of five due to launch between now and 2026.

Expected on sale by the end of 2023, and possibly called the bZ3X, the sleek new crossover is sized to take on the Volvo C40 Recharge and Smart #1 - and represents a marked departure in Toyota’s approach to design and construction. It will sit between the radically redesigned second-generation Toyota C-HR and the slightly larger Toyota bZ4X SUV. 

Together with the new Lexus Electrified Sport concept, the crossover indicates “our clear commitment to battery-electric vehicles”, said European CEO Matt Harrison, though he also pointed out the enduring important of hybrid-electric vehicles to Toyota’s strategy: “we believe it’s too early, and perhaps too risky for the environment and for our customers to put all our ZEV eggs in the BEV basket”. 

The introduction of six bZ-badged electric cars by 2026 form’s part of Toyota’s plan to achieve full carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 - ten years before the firm will achieve the same goal on a global level. 

The concept is an evolution of one shown as part of a group of 15 future EVs by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda last year – is said to give “a glimpse of what the future could hold as Toyota extends the electrification vision of its bZ ‘Beyond Zero’ sub-brand”.

However, it is quite a radical design departure from the bZ4X, most notably in its overt focus on aerodynamic efficiency. 

Toyota highlights that "the car’s aerodynamic form enhances its futuristic look, with the wheels pushed out to the corners to create a powerful stance. 

"Short overhangs and swept-back angles express its advanced technology content, while a narrowed-down cabin gives an agile, low-drag look."

Toyota has not confirmed the concept's drag co-efficient, but its sloping roofline, low front end and purposeful rear spoiler will no doubt help it improve upon the bZ4X's 0.29Cd - which gives it potential also to boost maximum range above 320 miles, if it uses the same powertrains.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Audi TT RS front action
Iconic Edition of the TT RS starts at £87,650
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition front corner
0-62mph time remains the same on the RS3 Performance Edition...
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
01 Volkswagen Golf R 20 years UK FD 2022 lead
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
nissan qashqai e power 2022 01 front tracking
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
bmw 330e xdrive touring 01 front tracking
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
01 Toyota bZ4x UK FD 2022 lead front

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota's electric crossover finally makes it to UK roads. It's on good form – just don't expect fireworks

Read our review
Back to top

The bZ4X is offered with a choice of four- and front-wheel-drive powertrains, the latter extracting most range from the 71.4kWh standard-fit battery pack. Toyota has not hinted at the technical make-up of the new concept, but it will use the same e-TNGA platform as the bZ4X, so the same batteries and motors would be an obvious fit.

Related articles

The interior of the show car is more conceptual than the exterior, with radical curved screens for the infotainment and driver displays, an angular floating centre console and a complete lack of physical switchgear. 

The radical yoke-style steering wheel is an obvious concept car element, but does hint at plans for the production version to be offered with the same electronic steer-by-wire technology as existing e-TNGA-based cars, including the bZ4X and Lexus RZ450e

Car Review
Toyota bZ4X
01 Toyota bZ4x UK FD 2022 lead front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The materials used throughout have been chosen in line with a focus on boosting premium credentials and promoting sustainability. The seats are made of plant-based and recycled materials, Toyota says, embodying its ambition to achieve overall carbon neutrality by 2050.

There is also an 'in-car personal assistant', which communicates with vehicle occupants using "audio and lighting cues that move around the cabin" and responds to various requests and commands. 

Advertisement
Back to top
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
martin_66 17 November 2022

Wow!  Fantastic looking car, they would be mad not to make it.  The best looking Toyota for years.

Now, if they can just make that interior a bit less hi-tech and a bit more user friendly........

sadjad_ahmadi 24 November 2022

my thoughts as well!

gavsmit 17 November 2022

Very nice, but the kids won't like the rear windows being robbed of a view / light which so many car designers do for some reason - most of the time it doesn't even add anything to the looks.

Although Toyota seem to be pricing themselves outside of the reach of every day people now, so no doubt the price of this one will make it unobtainable for most (I thought Lexus was supposed to be their excuse for overpricing products whilst Toyota remained affordable for the mainstream).

 

Latest Drives

Audi TT RS front action
Iconic Edition of the TT RS starts at £87,650
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition front corner
0-62mph time remains the same on the RS3 Performance Edition...
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
01 Volkswagen Golf R 20 years UK FD 2022 lead
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
nissan qashqai e power 2022 01 front tracking
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
bmw 330e xdrive touring 01 front tracking
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive

View all latest drives