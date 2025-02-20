Industry backlash as average EV breaks luxury car tax threshold

Car makers, already under pressure to sell more EVs, have expressed concern that sales could be further throttled back by new rules to include EVs in the so-called expensive car supplement (ECS) from 1 April this year.

Under the changes, electric cars will become liable for the same road tax as regular combustion-engine cars, albeit at a reduced rate. However, the big change affects EVs costing over £40,000, which triggers the additional ECS tax to give a total bill of £3100 over the first six years of a car's life.