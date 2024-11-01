Toyota hints at new MR2, Celica, Supra and GR86

Toyota has dropped the strongest hint yet that it is preparing to revive the MR2 and Celica in addition to renewing the GR86 and GR Supra.

A recent episode of the company's self-published cartoon, named Grip, briefly shows a whiteboard containing a list of new models: a Supra Mk6, Celica Mk8, MR2 Mk4, GR86 Mk3 and GR GT3.

Notably, the whiteboard features alongside character Master Rugu, who guides the show's protagonists in their battle against autonomous race cars.

The new sports cars have yet to be officially confirmed for production by Toyota, but the teaser follows months of reports that the Gazoo Racing line-up is due to be drastically expanded.

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, who was the driving force behind the creation of GR, has previously spoken of his ambition to revive what he calls the "three brothers", the Celica, MR2 and Supra.

As previously reported by Autocar, Toyota is currently debating whether to press a new Celica into production, utilising a new electric car platform that opens up “lots of different possibilities”.

Key to this architecture is a low seat height enabling true sports cars. The FT-Se concept revealed at last year’s Tokyo motor show sits 75mm lower than the Porsche 718 Cayman. Its design is split into three modules, with single-piece front and rear ends.

This “allows us to be more extreme”, Shinya Ito, general manager of Lexus Electrified, told Autocar last year.

The new platform will also be used for a cab-forward two-seat sports car channelling the spirit of the MR2, based on the FT-Se concept. However, it won’t necessarily revive the MR2 name.

Japanese magazine Best Car reported earlier this year that the S-FR roadster concept revealed in 2015 has been green-lit for showrooms. Although its engine would be mounted up front rather than amidships, it’s possible that it will still take the MR2’s place as Toyota’s junior sports car, rivalling the Mazda MX-5.