Currently reading: Toyota hints at new MR2, Celica, Supra and GR86
Toyota hints at new MR2, Celica, Supra and GR86

Manufacturer's official ‘Grip’ cartoon contains tantalising hint at sports car revivals

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 November 2024

Toyota has dropped the strongest hint yet that it is preparing to revive the MR2 and Celica in addition to renewing the GR86 and GR Supra.

A recent episode of the company's self-published cartoon, named Grip, briefly shows a whiteboard containing a list of new models: a Supra Mk6, Celica Mk8, MR2 Mk4, GR86 Mk3 and GR GT3

Notably, the whiteboard features alongside character Master Rugu, who guides the show's protagonists in their battle against autonomous race cars.

The new sports cars have yet to be officially confirmed for production by Toyota, but the teaser follows months of reports that the Gazoo Racing line-up is due to be drastically expanded.

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, who was the driving force behind the creation of GR, has previously spoken of his ambition to revive what he calls the "three brothers", the Celica, MR2 and Supra.

As previously reported by Autocar, Toyota is currently debating whether to press a new Celica into production, utilising a new electric car platform that opens up “lots of different possibilities”.

Key to this architecture is a low seat height enabling true sports cars. The FT-Se concept revealed at last year’s Tokyo motor show sits 75mm lower than the Porsche 718 Cayman. Its design is split into three modules, with single-piece front and rear ends.

This “allows us to be more extreme”, Shinya Ito, general manager of Lexus Electrified, told Autocar last year.

Toyota GRIP cars list

The new platform will also be used for a cab-forward two-seat sports car channelling the spirit of the MR2, based on the FT-Se concept. However, it won’t necessarily revive the MR2 name.

Japanese magazine Best Car reported earlier this year that the S-FR roadster concept revealed in 2015 has been green-lit for showrooms. Although its engine would be mounted up front rather than amidships, it’s possible that it will still take the MR2’s place as Toyota’s junior sports car, rivalling the Mazda MX-5.

Toyota has yet to speak openly about the next-generation Supra, but it's likely to be due within the next three to four years, given the current car was launched in 2019.

The GR86, meanwhile, is set to be redesigned to meet new crash safety and engine emissions regulations, adopting a hybridised version of the turbocharged three-pot from the GR Yaris.

Speaking exclusively to Autocar during the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Toyota tech chief Hiroki Nakajima declined to confirm any plans for an all-new GR86 hybrid but said such a car was a “good idea”.

The GR GT3 supercar was shown in concept form in 2022.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

