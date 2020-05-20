New Toyota GR Yaris: 257bhp hot hatch on sale from £29,995

The 257bhp Toyota GR Yaris, the second model in the GR sports car line, is now available to pre-order from £29,995 ahead of its market launch in October.
Interested buyers are invited to choose between the standard variant - which comes equipped with 18in alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Sport Maxx tyres, as well as dual-exit exhaust pipes, a leather steering wheel, keyless entry and active noise control as standard - or the hardcore Circuit Pack variant. This latter bumps the price up to £33,495 and adds a pair of limited-slip differentials, red brake calipers, sticky Michelin Pilot sports tyres and tuned suspension in the name of enhanced dynamics.
Both models are painted white as standard, but red, black and silver finishes are available as optional extras. Deliveries are set to get underway in November.
The new hot hatch, which Autocar has driven in camouflagued prototype form, has been developed by Gazoo Racing in Japan as a homologation special to aid development of the next-generation Yaris WRC. Tommi Mäkinen Racing, which runs Toyota’s World Rally Championship programme, had significant input into the model.
The GR Yaris joins the GR Supra in Toyota's growing performance line-up. At the car's launch, Gazoo Racing boss Shigeki Tomoyama said: “While the new GR Supra is a sports car developed through track racing, the GR Yaris has been devised through our participation in rallies – something that many of our fans have been waiting for.”
rare
Hell yes.
Hell yes.
jason_recliner
This is Sick
Peter Cavellini
What will Ford do?
If this Car is any good it will make the Fiesta an also ran maybe?
Sporky McGuffin
Peter Cavellini wrote:
It should be obvious to the meanest intellect that it won't - the Fiesta starts about £7k cheaper (even assuming the price here is the same as in Japan) and is available as a 5-door.
Peter Cavellini
Power...
. Fiesta ST is about fifty horse power down,and, yes, it won’t sell here at £28K, it’ll be £32K maybe, even so, it’ll make the ST look slow.
Citytiger
Peter Cavellini wrote:
But its more expensive than a Focus ST which has more power and a lightly breathed on 2.3 litre engine as opposed to a highly stressed 1.6. However I suspect the Fiesta will be more fun to drive and a lot cheaper to run, but in the real world not much, if any slower.
moas
JDM version have 268bhp
JDM version have 268bhp (200kW) and 273lb ft. What the hell.
MarkII
Well done Toyota!
Takes me back to the good old days :)
Could this be a modern day Lancia Delta Integrale?
xxxx
Bargain
Amazing value at £28k, I thought it would be a limited run of left-hand cars at £35k a pop.
So it's hats off to Toyota, now if only they could make the other 95% of your range more interesting!
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
We were slightly hopeful that you would follow through with your comment, that...you would actually pledge to buy this car...then out it came...your "reason" for not buying it...blaming the "other 95%" of the range for being less interesting. Nothing changes, everything stays the same. Fool.
