New Toyota GR Yaris: 257bhp hot hatch on sale from £29,995

The 257bhp Toyota GR Yaris, the second model in the GR sports car line, is now available to pre-order from £29,995 ahead of its market launch in October.

Interested buyers are invited to choose between the standard variant - which comes equipped with 18in alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Sport Maxx tyres, as well as dual-exit exhaust pipes, a leather steering wheel, keyless entry and active noise control as standard - or the hardcore Circuit Pack variant. This latter bumps the price up to £33,495 and adds a pair of limited-slip differentials, red brake calipers, sticky Michelin Pilot sports tyres and tuned suspension in the name of enhanced dynamics.

Both models are painted white as standard, but red, black and silver finishes are available as optional extras. Deliveries are set to get underway in November.

The new hot hatch, which Autocar has driven in camouflagued prototype form, has been developed by Gazoo Racing in Japan as a homologation special to aid development of the next-generation Yaris WRC. Tommi Mäkinen Racing, which runs Toyota’s World Rally Championship programme, had significant input into the model.

The GR Yaris joins the GR Supra in Toyota's growing performance line-up. At the car's launch, Gazoo Racing boss Shigeki Tomoyama said: “While the new GR Supra is a sports car developed through track racing, the GR Yaris has been devised through our participation in rallies – something that many of our fans have been waiting for.”

