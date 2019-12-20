First drive: 2020 Toyota GR Yaris prototype

What, exactly, is the Toyota GR Yaris? That’s hard to explain, because it’s rarely what you expect it to be.
Let's start with the obvious: it looks a bit like a Yaris, but it’s not really a Yaris.
It’s a preview of Toyota’s next World Rally Car, except that it’s not a homologation special in the traditional sense. It’s a Ford Fiesta-sized pocket rocket, but with underpinnings more in common with larger hot hatches such as the Honda Civic Type R. It feels a sort of successor to the Yaris GRMN, but its production run will be a lot bigger, moving into five figures. Its exaggerated bodywork styling suggests flamboyant excess, but the underlying philosophy is ‘less is more’, with a clear focus on weight saving and efficiency.
Essentially, it’s a lightweight, four-wheel-drive hot hatch designed to perform on road, track and rally stage. Given the development code GR-4, the GR Yaris was due to be shown at the final round of this year's World Rally Championship in Australia, but the event was postponed when the rally was cancelled due to the serious fires in the region.
But it has a greater significance: it’s the first true performance car developed entirely in-house by Toyota for around 20 years. There’s no co-development with Subaru (GT86) or BMW (GR Supra) here: this is all the work of Toyota’s nascent Gazoo Racing performance division, with input from both Toyota’s motorsport arm and Tommi Mäkinen Racing, which runs the firm’s World Rally Championship programme.
In a time of focusing on efficiency, the significance of Toyota returning to performance cars shouldn’t be lost. And it definitely isn’t on Naohiko Saito, the self-confessed “crazy engineer” who led development of the GR Yaris. You sense Saito can scarcely believe Toyota allowed him to make it. “Dreams do come true,” he says, with infectiously enthusiastic, wide-eyed glee.
Join the debate
xxxx
This never ending story has become the new Honda Urban
Obvious points: a) Still another year away before it's on the road, b) limited numbers so will it be left-hand drive only, c)£30k, really!
Sonic
xxxx wrote:
Not too bad IMO, considering it's a relatively low-volume car with a tonne of unique components (plus the revised body).
Looks like a cracking car - The Toyota I've been waiting for since the demise of the GT-Four Celica. Proper drivers car with a manual box, too. Just awesome.
xxxx
Sonic wrote:
That's what I'm saying it would be brilliant, but, I'd be equally amazed if it comes in at £30k in right-hand drive format.
Sonic
xxxx wrote:
Ah ok, I misinterpreted sorry.
superstevie
I doubt it will be lhd only,
I doubt it will be lhd only, not from a Japanese car company
superstevie
The more I read about this
The more I read about this car, the better it gets! Bespoke body, 4 wheel driven with switchable modes, manual gearbox, new suspension. What's not to love? This will definitely be one for the petrolheads among us. It will be expensive for it's size, but those in the know will understand
JJ
Well done, Toyota
It's rare for a major manufacturer to bother with this sort of thing anymore: this bespoke, this many engineer wishes being granted via choice and rare bits.
So, hats off to Toyota for this doing so!
LP in Brighton
Fantastic!
So impressed that Toyota has the enthusiasm, budget and resources to put something like this into production. The GR Yaris will surely be the 21st century equivalent of cars like the Lancia Integrale and Escort Cosworth and it's great to see all this engineering talent wrapped up in a light weight three door body. Sounds like it will make a great road car as well as a brilliant rally weapon.
But I'd also like to see a cheaper, lower power version for people like me who like a sporty car, but don't need the hard core bits with their associated high running and insurance costs. A 200 horsepower front drive model would replicate what the Honda Integra Type R had twenty years ago, and would do just fine!
Cenuijmu
Looks like it will be great fun
I like the fact the sports setting on the AWD system puts the most power to the back wheels, whilst race is 50:50 and normal 40:60, will be interesting to see how that is judged by the testers, reminds me of old Subaru type settings for gravel etc.
I wonder what they can get the weight down to? Surely the front disk brakes are not 18 inches, don't they mean wheel size?
Sounds like it will be tunable, and people given reign to fit loud exhaust etc.
gavsmit
Part Yaris, part Zonda....
...in terms of the eventual price.
I got burned getting excited about the last Yaris GRMN then it turned out to be something far too expensive for a car based on a very old design of model and just about to be replaced (regardless of how specialised it was).
I don't even see it as a future collectors item as the woke movement will ban anything running on fossil fuels in the not-too-distant future, on pain of being publicly stoned (and not in the good way).
So I think I'll spend my cashola on a nearly new Suzuki Swift Sport instead of waiting for this beast - I might think differently if I had the car budget of Chris Evans.
Pages
Add your comment