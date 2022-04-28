Toyota GR Supra gets manual gearbox for 2022

The Toyota GR Supra sports car has finally been made available with a manual gearbox, three years after its launch.

The new six-speed manual will be offered in combination with the 335bhp 3.0-litre straight-six engine fitted to the top-rung Supra. Toyota says it has been engineered especially for this powertrain. This means, however, that the Supra’s other engine - the 254bhp 2.0-litre inline four, will not be available with the manual ’box.

As with the smaller Toyota GR Yaris, the gearbox is equipped with an Intelligent Manual Transmission (IMT) mode, which uses an “intelligent control system” to “prioritise sporty performance”. It says that, when upshifting, the gearbox has been tuned to optimise engine torque at the moment of clutch engagement and release. Toyota adds that the IMT is set as the default but can be switched off in Sport mode.

As well as this, the firm says it has engineered the gearbox to avoid a sluggish take-off, with the final drive ratio shortened from the 3.15 of the automatic car's to 3.46. Toyota claims the result is “response and gearing appropriate for sports car performance”. The new transmission also reduces the car’s overall weight by almost 40kg.

In addition, Toyota has refreshed the rest of the Supra range and all models get retuned suspension, with more rigid vulcanised rubber in the front and rear anti-roll bar bushes and retuned shock absorbers.

And to accommodate the new gearshifter, the centre console has been slightly redesigned, with additional space created between the shift lever and the air-con unit.

UK pricing and a specific release date will be confirmed in the coming weeks. Currently, the automatic Supra is priced from £47,505 for the 2.0-litre, and £55,880.00 for the 3.0-litre.