BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota GR Supra gets manual gearbox for 2022
UP NEXT
Volkswagen ID Buzz: designer hints at pick-up variant

Toyota GR Supra gets manual gearbox for 2022

Top-rung 335bhp car pairs straight-six BMW engine with bespoke six-speed manual
News
2 mins read
28 April 2022

The Toyota GR Supra sports car has finally been made available with a manual gearbox, three years after its launch. 

The new six-speed manual will be offered in combination with the 335bhp 3.0-litre straight-six engine fitted to the top-rung Supra. Toyota says it has been engineered especially for this powertrain. This means, however, that the Supra’s other engine - the 254bhp 2.0-litre inline four, will not be available with the manual ’box.

As with the smaller Toyota GR Yaris, the gearbox is equipped with an Intelligent Manual Transmission (IMT) mode, which uses an “intelligent control system” to “prioritise sporty performance”. It says that, when upshifting, the gearbox has been tuned to optimise engine torque at the moment of clutch engagement and release. Toyota adds that the IMT is set as the default but can be switched off in Sport mode.

Related articles

As well as this, the firm says it has engineered the gearbox to avoid a sluggish take-off, with the final drive ratio shortened from the 3.15 of the automatic car's to 3.46. Toyota claims the result is “response and gearing appropriate for sports car performance”. The new transmission also reduces the car’s overall weight by almost 40kg.

In addition, Toyota has refreshed the rest of the Supra range and all models get retuned suspension, with more rigid vulcanised rubber in the front and rear anti-roll bar bushes and retuned shock absorbers.

And to accommodate the new gearshifter, the centre console has been slightly redesigned, with additional space created between the shift lever and the air-con unit. 

UK pricing and a specific release date will be confirmed in the coming weeks. Currently, the automatic Supra is priced from £47,505 for the 2.0-litre, and £55,880.00 for the 3.0-litre.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review
Maserati Grecale GT front

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review
1 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yari Iberian Cup tracking front

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review
1-porsche-911-targa-4-GTS-action-front

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review
1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Back in 2019, the Supra was launched alongside the BMW Z4, which shares much of the same powertrain and chassis, but has not been confirmed for a manual option by BMW

“Toyota has listened to sports car fans and customers,” the Japanese firm said as part of the reveal, saying the new manual car has been "engineered to delight drivers who love the control and rewards offered by precisely timed manual shifts”.

This now means that Toyota offers all three of its GR models - the GR Yaris, Toyota GR 86 and GR Supra -  with a manual gearbox. However, only two of those are still available to buy, with the limited-run GR 86 selling out within 90 minutes of going online. 

Sales of the much anticipated Toyota GT 86 successor opened earlier this month and its £29,995 starting price made it one of the most affordable sports coupés on sale.  In less than an hour and a half, the Japanese firm closed down the UK ordering platform as the limit was hit.

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Gr Supra 2.0 Pro 3dr Auto
2021
£39,300
7,762miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Toyota Gr Supra 3.0 Pro 3dr Auto
2020
£44,495
9,028miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Toyota Gr Supra 3.0 Pro 3dr Auto
2021
£46,399
3,468miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Toyota Gr Supra 3.0 Pro 3dr Auto
2021
£46,495
14,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Toyota Gr Supra 2.0 Pro 3dr Auto
2020
£46,600
812miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Toyota Gr Supra 3.0 Pro 3dr Auto
2021
£47,995
8,219miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Toyota Gr Supra 3.0 Pro 3dr Auto
2021
£51,994
5,776miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
martin_66 28 April 2022
Funny how the world changes, isn’t it?

Can you imagine, 10 - 20 years ago, a news item telling us a sports car was actually going to be available with a manual gearbox? It wasn’t that long ago you couldn’t get one with an automatic!!

Peter Cavellini 28 April 2022

BMW Supra?, it looks like a Toyota on the outside, but, inside, it's a parts bin special albeit BMW parts bin stuff, if your not bothered by that then, that's fine, it's just that I didn't think Toyota would ever do a 21stCentury Supra that wasn't all Toyota.

Latest Drives

001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review
Maserati Grecale GT front

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review
1 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yari Iberian Cup tracking front

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review
1-porsche-911-targa-4-GTS-action-front

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review
1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

View all latest drives