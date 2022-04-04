Toyota GR 86 sells out in just 90 minutes in UK

The long-awaited Toyota GR 86 sports car has sold out in the UK, with the entire market allocation spoken for within 90 minutes of orders being opened last week.

Sales of the much-anticipated Toyota GT 86 successor opened earlier this month, with a starting price of £29,995 making it one of the most affordable sports coupés on sale.

In less than an hour and a half, the Japanese firm closed down the UK ordering platform as the limit was hit.

Production of the Toyota GR 86 is only set to run for two years, and bosses have warned: “When they’re gone, they’re gone.” This is due to the car not readily complying with incoming crash regulations.

Toyota also told Autocar that any additional allocation for the UK market is “not in the plan at this stage”.

Yet all is not lost for those who missed out. Toyota says they have all been offered a place on a waiting list, in case any orders are cancelled. This, the firm adds, will be operated in a chronological order against the time customers tried to order.

Following the speedy sellout, a Toyota spokesman said: “The rush to secure a car reflects the hugely enthusiastic reception given to early prototypes by the UK's automotive media, and the fact that the car will come to the end of its production run in Europe within two years.”

UK deliveries of the GR 86 are set to begin in July.

The car’s low starting price is a big factor in its appeal; at less than £30,000, it is immediately a close rival for mid-rung versions of its closest rival, the Mazda MX-5.

This simple pricing structure sees the GR 86 offered in just one trim level which brings 10-spoke 18in alloys wrapped in Michelin PS4 tyres, an 8.0in touchscreen with smartphone integration, a reversing camera and blind spot monitor, LED adaptive headlights and a 7.0in digital gauge cluster.

Buyers were also able to opt for an automatic gearbox for an extra £2,090.

The rear-drive four-seater was revealed last year alongside the new second-generation Subaru BRZ, with which it was jointly developed and made its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last year before Autocar drove it for the first time in prototype form a few months later in Spain.

The new BRZ won't be offered in Europe. Toyota claims the two models have been developed through a "friendly rivalry" and will both offer a "distinct driving feel".