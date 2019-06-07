Tesla Model 3 to offer 200kW charging for UK buyers

Tesla's compact saloon now available to order online, with first deliveries scheduled for June
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
by Tom Morgan
7 June 2019

Tesla has developed a new firmware update for European Model 3 Long Range models that will allow them to be charged at 200kW – making it the fastest-charging car currently on sale in the UK.

The electric saloon has been available to order in the UK since May 1, with prices starting from £38,050 for the entry-level Standard Range Plus, which has a WLTP-estimated range of 258 miles.

The Long Range Performance model starts from £48,590 and can reach 329 miles on a single charge. Deliveries are due to begin in June.

With the firmware update, Long Range models can charge at up to 200kW at third party charging stations with the technology, which is currently being rolled out by various firms. Tesla is also developing a fast-charging V3 Supercharger network for Europe, which will allow the cars to be charged at speeds of 250kW.

Both the Standard Range Plus and Long Range models come with aerodynamically optimised 18in alloy wheels as standard, with 20in alloys available as an option on the Performance version. Prices include the UK government plug-in car grant.

Tesla Model 3 Performance 2019 UK first drive review

The top-end Performance version, which has a 162mph top speed and can manage 0-62mph in 3.2sec, starts at £56,900. It rides on 20in alloy wheels and includes a Premium interior package, which includes satellite-view navigation with live traffic, a premium 14-speaker audio system and in-car music and media streaming.

Tesla's 'full self-driving' autonomous functionality, which is due to roll out later this year, can be added for an additional £4900. The system can be installed post-purchase for £6800.

Our Verdict

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 2018 road test review hero front

Lowest-price, largest-volume Tesla yet has wooed the buying public in the US. Should UK buyers join the queue for a Model 3?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously confirmed that UK orders would go live in a tweet, allowing UK customers to place an order before Tesla raises the price of its 'full self-driving' autonomous functionality. From 10 May, those placing orders in the US will need to pay an additional $1000 for the feature.

The car maker launched its configurator in December for European customers who had already put down a deposit for a Model 3 saloon, which in the process revealed previously unconfirmed pricing and range details. 

The Model 3 went on show in UK dealerships for the first time at the beginning of the year, with demonstration models on display at Tesla’s London Park Royal and Manchester Stockport locations ahead of right-hand-drive models going on sale.

Model 3 owners will not get free access to the Tesla Supercharger high-speed charging system, with the US company planning to charge for electricity as demand grows and it requires more investment to build up its charging network.

Tesla’s latest results from the third quarter of 2018 showed that it hit production targets for the Model 3, building 53,239 units. This followed a tumultuous second quarter in which a temporary ‘tent’ was constructed outside the firm’s Californian plant containing another production line so as to increase output.

Prospective Tesla Model 3 owners tell us why they're buying one

Tesla revealed its Semi lorry in November last year, and this is expected to go into production in 2019. Its next model, the Model Y small SUV, was revealed in March.

The highly anticipated Roadster, a sports car that is promised to hit 0-60mph in 1.9sec, is pegged to arrive in 2020.

Join the debate

Comments
97

fadyady

24 February 2017
By the time Tesla starts producing a million cars a year - projected 2020 - it would have moved the transport world away from the fossil fuels by quite a bit.

Byzantine

3 July 2017
It's peanuts in this industry and makes me wonder why people - hacks and readers - give Elon Musk such an easy ride. Any other motor industry CEO is treated with some degree of scepticism, and if Musk was in any industry except this one he'd be written off online as a tax-avoiding fat-cat scumbag rather than the People's Hero.

Sonic

3 July 2017
Byzantine wrote:

if Musk was in any industry except this one

You're joking, right? Please tell me you are joking.

Byzantine

4 July 2017
But there are billionaires the public love to hate and billionaires whom they love and forgive for the precisely the same qualities - and whom they believe are infallible and will somehow save the world. None of the reporting of Tesla is anything like the coverage other companies gets. Little scrutiny, almost zero scepticism, just join the queue to say what a hero he is and to accept as truth anything we're old.

Modeller

7 July 2017
Byzantine wrote:

But there are billionaires the public love to hate and billionaires whom they love and forgive for the precisely the same qualities - and whom they believe are infallible and will somehow save the world. None of the reporting of Tesla is anything like the coverage other companies gets. Little scrutiny, almost zero scepticism, just join the queue to say what a hero he is and to accept as truth anything we're old.

Maybe it's because he's offering a vision that people believe in? (400K deposits) He and VW have turned the auto industry upside down in the last couple of years .. a shake up that's been a long time coming , especially for the German OEMs.

scrap

10 July 2017
Exactly. Tesla has been subjected to much scrutiny (Autocar included) but customers and investors have bet on the company in a big way.

xxxx

3 July 2018

emm not sure about that. There's plenty of anti-musk/ Tesla feeling on this very site

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

speculatrix

12 February 2019
@Byzantine very little is really known of the directors of Ford, GM or Chrysler+X.. what kind of people they are, their hopes, their real attitudes to the environment, their real plans for EVs.
I think if anything we know too much about Tesla and Musk. There are many public skeptics who've bet big money by shorting Tesla stock.

FRI2

24 July 2018

He is joking...and heavily intoxicated

GCUK

29 July 2017

This is just the start. Expect to see many more EV's in the road in the coming years. And many more manufacturers competing with Tesla. Time to embrace the future and ditch the old fossils that we currently drive.

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week