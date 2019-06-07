Tesla Model 3 to offer 200kW charging for UK buyers

Tesla has developed a new firmware update for European Model 3 Long Range models that will allow them to be charged at 200kW – making it the fastest-charging car currently on sale in the UK.

The electric saloon has been available to order in the UK since May 1, with prices starting from £38,050 for the entry-level Standard Range Plus, which has a WLTP-estimated range of 258 miles.

The Long Range Performance model starts from £48,590 and can reach 329 miles on a single charge. Deliveries are due to begin in June.

With the firmware update, Long Range models can charge at up to 200kW at third party charging stations with the technology, which is currently being rolled out by various firms. Tesla is also developing a fast-charging V3 Supercharger network for Europe, which will allow the cars to be charged at speeds of 250kW.

Both the Standard Range Plus and Long Range models come with aerodynamically optimised 18in alloy wheels as standard, with 20in alloys available as an option on the Performance version. Prices include the UK government plug-in car grant.

The top-end Performance version, which has a 162mph top speed and can manage 0-62mph in 3.2sec, starts at £56,900. It rides on 20in alloy wheels and includes a Premium interior package, which includes satellite-view navigation with live traffic, a premium 14-speaker audio system and in-car music and media streaming.

Tesla's 'full self-driving' autonomous functionality, which is due to roll out later this year, can be added for an additional £4900. The system can be installed post-purchase for £6800.