BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tesla launches stripped-back Model Y and Model 3 variants
UP NEXT
JLR to restart production tomorrow following September hack

Tesla launches stripped-back Model Y and Model 3 variants

Entry-level cars gets part-cloth interior and smaller centre console; are claimed to be the most efficient Teslas yet

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
7 October 2025

Tesla has launched the Model Y Standard and Model 3 Standard, two new entry-level variants created to drive sales following one of the brand's worst ever periods.

Launched in the US, the Y Standard is priced at $39,990 – $5000 cheaper than the rest of the range – with the 3 Standard at $36,990 – $5500 cheaper.

The pair are claimed to be the most efficient Tesla models yet, both offering up to 321 miles on the US’s strict EPA testing cycle, which translates to around 360 miles via Europe’s WLTP test.

Tesla doesn't give exact battery capacities, but the Standard is likely to draw electricity from the same 60kWh pack as the Rear-Wheel Drive models sold in the UK and Europe, which have WLTP ranges of 311 (Y) and 323 (3) miles respectively.

These increase in ranges have been achieved by a “distinctive” new design, said Tesla. While this marks the Standard out from the rest of the Model Y and Model 3 ranges, it also makes it more slippery, the company added.

In an effort to cut costs, the Standard models are a bit of a stripped-back affair. Inside, faux leather is replaced by part-cloth saeting and the full-length centre console is basically cut in half to create a similar open area to that found in the Cybertruck.

No physical key is offered, with owners instead accessing the car via their smartphones.

Tech-wise, the Standard models are similar to the rest of the Model Y and Model 3 ranges. They gets the same 15.4in central touchscreen (which continues to control all of the car’s main features), remote climate control capabilities, Sentry Mode and Dog Mode.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Genesis GV60 review 2025 001
Genesis GV60
8
Genesis GV60
Kia PV5 review 2025 001
Kia PV5
Kia PV5
Polestar 4 front tracking
Polestar 4
6
Polestar 4
Kia Sportage review 2025 001
Kia Sportage
8
Kia Sportage
alfa romeo stelvio front quarter
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
7
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

Tesla’s variable cruise control system, Autopilot, is also fitted. In the US, the Standard models can also be optioned with Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system.

Autocar understands that a launch of the Standard models in other regions (including the UK and Europe) is planned, given the need for Tesla to turn around sales slumps in key markets such as China – previously one of its most significant.

The Standard models will initially be built in the US. Other markets don't get Teslas built in the US, so for the car to be sold in Europe, production would need to be expanded to either Berlin, Germany, or Shanghai, China. Both factories already build both the Model Y and Model 3. The latter is unlikely, given the import tax levied on Chinese-made EVs by the EU.

The importance of the Standard models cannot be overstated: Tesla boss Elon Musk previously said the new cars were created in a bid to broaden the brand’s appeal.

This year has been difficult for Tesla. Despite introducing an updated version of the Model Y, it has struggled in China and seen its sales drop globally.

Tesla hopes the Standard will especially help to incentivise sales in the US, where president Donald Trump's rollback of emissions mandates has included axing the $7500 government EV grant, and interest in EVs has therefore dipped. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Ongoing fluctuation of the EV market worldwide, a reduction in its average model selling price, a rise in the cost of living and a general downturn in Tesla EVs' popularity also contributed to the firm recording a 13% decline in sales globally between April and July.

Tesla saw a 12% dip in revenue to $22.5 billion in the quarter, prompting Musk to warn that this could become one of its most challenging periods. He said in July that Tesla “probably could have a few rough quarters”. 

Tesla also blamed the difficulties on higher manufacturing costs and a reduction in sales of regulatory EV credits to other car makers, which it said contributed to a $154 million revenue drop in Q2.

Tesla’s Q3 earnings will be announced on 22 October. The firm hopes to see its financials slightly improve over Q2, given deliveries were up by 115,000 cars globally, driven by a ramp-up in order fulfillments of the update Model Y. Production, however, was up by only 37,000 cars.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Peugeot 308 2014-2021 cars for sale

 Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Active Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£4,736
72,562miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 2.0 BlueHDi GT EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£5,388
114,210miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GPF Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£7,990
43,270miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.6 BlueHDi Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£3,990
100,600miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 E-THP PureTech Active Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£3,750
73,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£5,595
84,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Tech Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£9,740
37,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GPF Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£7,600
52,520miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GPF GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,999
22,325miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 807 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Genesis GV60 review 2025 001
Genesis GV60
8
Genesis GV60
Kia PV5 review 2025 001
Kia PV5
Kia PV5
Polestar 4 front tracking
Polestar 4
6
Polestar 4
Kia Sportage review 2025 001
Kia Sportage
8
Kia Sportage
alfa romeo stelvio front quarter
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
7
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review

View all car reviews