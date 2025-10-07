Tesla has launched the Model Y Standard and Model 3 Standard, two new entry-level variants created to drive sales following one of the brand's worst ever periods.

Launched in the US, the Y Standard is priced at $39,990 – $5000 cheaper than the rest of the range – with the 3 Standard at $36,990 – $5500 cheaper.

The pair are claimed to be the most efficient Tesla models yet, both offering up to 321 miles on the US’s strict EPA testing cycle, which translates to around 360 miles via Europe’s WLTP test.

Tesla doesn't give exact battery capacities, but the Standard is likely to draw electricity from the same 60kWh pack as the Rear-Wheel Drive models sold in the UK and Europe, which have WLTP ranges of 311 (Y) and 323 (3) miles respectively.

These increase in ranges have been achieved by a “distinctive” new design, said Tesla. While this marks the Standard out from the rest of the Model Y and Model 3 ranges, it also makes it more slippery, the company added.

In an effort to cut costs, the Standard models are a bit of a stripped-back affair. Inside, faux leather is replaced by part-cloth saeting and the full-length centre console is basically cut in half to create a similar open area to that found in the Cybertruck.

No physical key is offered, with owners instead accessing the car via their smartphones.

Tech-wise, the Standard models are similar to the rest of the Model Y and Model 3 ranges. They gets the same 15.4in central touchscreen (which continues to control all of the car’s main features), remote climate control capabilities, Sentry Mode and Dog Mode.