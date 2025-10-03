BACK TO ALL NEWS
Tesla boosts Model 3 range to 466 miles – and adds indicator stalk

Longer range achieved through upgraded battery that will also be fitted to Model Y crossover

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
3 October 2025

Tesla has increased the range of the Model 3 to 466 miles as part of an extensive update that also reintroduces an indicator stalk.

When first launchd in 2019, the electric saloon set the benchmark for range, but it has since been superseded by newer EVs, such as the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ and BMW iX3 – the latter offering as much as 500 miles.

Tesla facelift the Model 3 at the start of 2024, but in a bid to keep pace with these recently launched leggier rivals, the American firm has upgraded the EV’s battery packs and fitted them with high-density cells.

Tesla doesn't release the capacity of its batteries, but the pre-facelift models were understood to use 78.1kWh (single-motor) and 82kWh (dual-motor) packs. 

This has resulted in a range of 466 miles for the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, up 36 miles on before. 

Elsewhere in the range, the entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive variant now offers 344 miles (up from 318), the Long Range All-Wheel Drive 445 miles (up from 431) and the Performance 355 miles (up from 328).

As part of the update, Tesla has also reintroduced the indicator stalk to the Model 3’s controls. The facelift ditched the traditional stalk for buttons on the steering wheel – something that was criticised in the Autocar road test.

The update also adds a new front-facing camera.

The upgraded battery packs fitted into the updated Model 3s will also be deployed in the Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive crossover. This will boost its range to 390 miles, up from 364.

Tesla Model 3

The most affordable Tesla yet is tempting on the face of it, so should you yield or resist?

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

