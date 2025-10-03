Tesla has increased the range of the Model 3 to 466 miles as part of an extensive update that also reintroduces an indicator stalk.

When first launchd in 2019, the electric saloon set the benchmark for range, but it has since been superseded by newer EVs, such as the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ and BMW iX3 – the latter offering as much as 500 miles.

Tesla facelift the Model 3 at the start of 2024, but in a bid to keep pace with these recently launched leggier rivals, the American firm has upgraded the EV’s battery packs and fitted them with high-density cells.

Tesla doesn't release the capacity of its batteries, but the pre-facelift models were understood to use 78.1kWh (single-motor) and 82kWh (dual-motor) packs.

This has resulted in a range of 466 miles for the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, up 36 miles on before.

Elsewhere in the range, the entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive variant now offers 344 miles (up from 318), the Long Range All-Wheel Drive 445 miles (up from 431) and the Performance 355 miles (up from 328).

As part of the update, Tesla has also reintroduced the indicator stalk to the Model 3’s controls. The facelift ditched the traditional stalk for buttons on the steering wheel – something that was criticised in the Autocar road test.

The update also adds a new front-facing camera.

The upgraded battery packs fitted into the updated Model 3s will also be deployed in the Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive crossover. This will boost its range to 390 miles, up from 364.