Smart #6 unveiled as plug-in hybrid saloon to rival BMW 3 Series

New model is brand's first ever saloon and only its second PHEV – and it could be offered in the UK

Greg Kable
News
3 mins read
8 December 2025

Smart has unveiled the #6, a sleek new plug-in hybrid saloon that becomes the brand's biggest model to date.

The #6 is Smart’s first ever saloon and only its second model to offer a PHEV powertrain after a new version of the #5 SUV was launched in China earlier this year. A fully electric #6 will follow next year.

The #6 PHEV - badged EHD, standing for Electric Hybrid Drive – joins the #1, #3 and #5 SUVs in Smart's model range.

UK sales are yet to be confirmed for the #6, but officials in China say that exports are on the cards as part of an effort to grow sales as EV interest stalls worldwide. In the UK and Europe, Smart is currently an EV-only brand. 

Despite representing a decisive break from the city cars that originally defined its brand, Smart said its new BMW 3 Series rival still carries elements of its design DNA, including short overhangs and a clean, aerodynamically focused profile. 

The interior has yet to be shown, but it's expected to mirror that of the larger #5, which features a 13in central touchscreen and 10.25in digital driver's cluster.

At 4906mm in length, 1922mm in width and 1508mm in height, with a 2926mm wheelbase, the #6 has similar proportions to the Zeekr 07, launched in China as a saloon in 2023.

Indeed, this isn't only the largest Smart yet but also one of the longest vehicles built on Geely’s PMA2+ platform. Its dimensions push it directly into a saloon segment dominated by the BYD Seal DM-i and Xiaomi SU7 in China.

The new #6 adopts Geely’s NordThor Hybrid 2.0 system, which pairs a 161bhp turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor. Power is sent through a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). Smart quotes combined output of up to 429bhp. 

A lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery supplied by SVOLT and CATL delivers a claimed 177 miles of electric-only range on the generous CLTC cycle and an overall range of 1125 miles. Fuel consumption officially stands at 72.4mpg.

The PMA2 platform used by the #6 supports both 400V and 800V electrical systems and ultra-fast DC charging at up to 400kW.

The fully electric version of the #6 will be launched in China next year, offered with a 75kWh LFP or 94kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery.

Rear-wheel-drive models form the core of the EV line-up. The entry-level #6 Pro uses a 400V electrical architecture and produces 340bhp with the 75kWh battery. The #6 Pro+ upgrades to an 800V system, a 94kWh battery and a 363bhp motor - a configuration also used by the #6 Premium.

Further up the range are two dual-motor, four-wheel drive models: the #6 Pulse, with a combined 588bhp, and the flagship #6 Brabus with 646bhp, both paired with the 94kWh battery.

Founded by Mercedes-Benz in 1994 as a German city car brand, Smart is now a 50:50 joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely headquartered in Ningbo, China.

Following the #6, Smart’s next launch will probably be the successor to the Fortwo, which was announced earlier this year. This will arrive in 2027, carrying the #2 badge. A successor to the Forfour is potentially also in the works.

tuga 8 December 2025
Why would they offer this in Europe? They can't even sell SUVs in an SUV crazy market, why would anyone want to buy a large SMART sedan? Why would Mercedes want to have this in their showrooms, stealing focus from the CLA and upcoming C EVs? Why does it look so bland?

Just why?

FastRenaultFan 8 December 2025
Not bad looking. I could see this doing well and maybe boosting Smarts profile. Would have been even better if it was electric too.

The side view looks quiet Merc like the rear not sure and the front is simple but bland. Should be good for aero though.

