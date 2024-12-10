BACK TO ALL NEWS
Skoda won't reinstate PHEV option for Octavia vRS
Dacia surprised as 'super pragmatic' UK buyers turn backs on LPG

Skoda won't reinstate PHEV option for Octavia vRS

Refreshed performance model now exclusively offers 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, ditching diesel and hybrid options

Will Rimell Autocar
News
1 min read
10 December 2024

Skoda has “no plans” to offer the updated Octavia vRS with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

When it arrived in 2020, the hot Mk4 Octavia offered petrol and diesel engines and, for the first time, a PHEV system.

Skoda used this electrified powertrain as a signal of intent for its future performance models – especially significant, given this flagship’s long association with diesel power.

The PHEV system used a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and a 114bhp electric motor for a combined system output of 242bhp. This was identical to the petrol vRS but offered more torque, a 2.2sec quicker 50-70mph sprint time, and much better fuel efficiency. Meanwhile, a 13kWh battery pack gave it 39 miles of electric-only range.

Asked if a PHEV powertrain could return to the Octavia vRS, given that other car makers are adopting such tech for their performance models, Skoda told Autocar: “There are currently no plans for the Octavia vRS to be offered as a plug-in hybrid. As always, Skoda continually reviews the model line-up.”

The updated Octavia vRS now exclusively draws power from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol found in the Volkswagen Golf GTI – previously the best-selling of the three powertrain options.

This now features upgraded fuel injectors, increasing power by 20bhp to 262bhp (torque remains at 273lb ft), meaning the Octavia vRS is more powerful than ever before.

Read our review

Car review
Medium 11661 kodaOctaviaEstatevRS

Skoda Octavia vRS

Skoda's performance flagship has always been an everyman favourite. Does it still stack up?

Read our review

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Comments
8
Law 10 December 2024

The PHEV was slower to 60 not 2.2 seconds faster.  It has the same power but is a fair bit heavier which also effected the handling.

xxxx 10 December 2024

And that was probably tested with a fully charged battery

xxxx 10 December 2024

Hopefully the retreat of the PHEV will continue to Tax Dodging Heaven where it belongs.

scotty5 10 December 2024

Why?

xxxx 10 December 2024

Why, why would anycar car need 2 engines. BMW boss said in an Auto car interview that 95% of phev's go to company car drivers, it exists purely for tax dodging, just look at the depreciation figures as proof.

Last, but not least, why spent an extra 6k on a worse car to save around 300 pound a year on petrol.

scotty5 10 December 2024

Why, why would anycar car need 2 engines?

Ask Mr Toyota, he doesn't seem to have done too badly from selling cars with two engines.

Skoda now offer a PHEV option on their Mk2 Kodiaq. The story is specific to the Octavia Vrs, not PHEV.

 

 

xxxx 10 December 2024

Why, you still haven't answered the question, why does a car need two engines.

Toyota phev's, niche, and as I said tax dodging special or uber car.

Kodiaq phev, that works out well. Skoda had to lose 2 seats to gain another engine, oh and it's an extra 4k.

scotty5 10 December 2024

Why?

