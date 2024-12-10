Skoda won't reinstate PHEV option for Octavia vRS

Skoda has “no plans” to offer the updated Octavia vRS with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

When it arrived in 2020, the hot Mk4 Octavia offered petrol and diesel engines and, for the first time, a PHEV system.

Skoda used this electrified powertrain as a signal of intent for its future performance models – especially significant, given this flagship’s long association with diesel power.

The PHEV system used a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and a 114bhp electric motor for a combined system output of 242bhp. This was identical to the petrol vRS but offered more torque, a 2.2sec quicker 50-70mph sprint time, and much better fuel efficiency. Meanwhile, a 13kWh battery pack gave it 39 miles of electric-only range.

Asked if a PHEV powertrain could return to the Octavia vRS, given that other car makers are adopting such tech for their performance models, Skoda told Autocar: “There are currently no plans for the Octavia vRS to be offered as a plug-in hybrid. As always, Skoda continually reviews the model line-up.”

The updated Octavia vRS now exclusively draws power from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol found in the Volkswagen Golf GTI – previously the best-selling of the three powertrain options.

This now features upgraded fuel injectors, increasing power by 20bhp to 262bhp (torque remains at 273lb ft), meaning the Octavia vRS is more powerful than ever before.