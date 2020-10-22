New Skoda Octavia vRS iV: hot PHEV priced from £35,020

Skoda has detailed UK pricing and specifications for the new Octavia vRS iV plug-in hybrid ahead of order books opening on 3 November.
Prices for the PHEV option - Skoda's most potent vRS model yet - start from £35,020 for the hatchback and £36,220 for the estate. Powered by a 1.4-litre TSI turbo petrol engine mated to a 114bhp electric motor for a combined system output of 242bhp (identical to the petrol vRS) and 295lb ft, the iV achieves a 0-62mph time of 7.3sec and a top speed of 152mph. Skoda claims that an increased torque output over the 2.0-litre petrol car means the iV sprints from 50mph to 70mph 2.2sec quicker.
As is usually the case with plug-in hybrids, the iV also significantly improves on its range-mates' consumption figures, with the estate capable of between 176.6mpg and 235.4mpg, and the saloon managing between 176.6mpg and 256.8mpg. CO2 emissions are put at between 26g/km and 36g/km, depending on the car's spec.
The hybrid's 13kWh battery pack is good for a WLTP-certified 39 miles of electric-only range and can be fully charged in 3.5 hours at a 3.6kW charger.
The conventionally powered models, meanwhile, use the same powertrains as their respective Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf GTD siblings.
UK order books will open on Tuesday 27 October for the 242bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol version with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (DSG). The diesel version will follow at a later date. Both the hatch and estate body shapes will be available at launch, with prices starting at £31,495 and £32,695 respectively.
The petrol unit will eventually be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox as well.
The diesel uses a 197bhp 2.0-litre engine, which is DSG-equipped only. Both variants can be optionally had with an on-demand four-wheel drive system. No performance or economy details have been released as yet.
In both hatchback and estate forms, the fourth generation of the hot Octavia receives typical vRS design cues, including 19in alloy wheels, twin tailpipes, a wider front bumper, a black grille, air curtains and rear apron that includes a black diffuser. Black door mirrors also feature and the hatch gains a black rear spoiler, although the estate’s is body coloured.
Black wheels hide red-finished brake calipers, while full-LED matrix headlights and LED tail-lights are standard.
Upgrades inside include Alcantara vRS-branded seats that are electrically adjustable and heated for both driver and front passenger. The headlining and dashboard trim employ Alcantara as well, and there are aluminium pedals.
Fury versus AJ
There's only one test I'm interested in and that's the PHEV - Petrol vrs - Diesel vrs. Over to you Autocar
jason_recliner
Dafuq?
This POS is more or less Focus ST or Type-R money.
Yeah. Nah.
gavsmit
I would've been interested in this car but...
....you know it's going to cost a RIDICULOUS amount of money as it's a new model launch (which always means a HUGE price leap over the previous model these days) and regardless of its humble origins, it's going to be silly money to buy.
Also, with governments grouping plug-in hybrids with normal ICE cars in terms of 2035, I can't see the point of hybrids any more as no doubt there will be plenty of opportunities for politicians to milk that cash cow with the introduction of various new polution/congestion taxes over the next 15 years.
martin_66
Horrible interior
Surprise, surprise, yet another new car with a huge ipad to control virtually all the electronic functions in the car, and air vents down at elbow level which are designed to do what? Cool your arms?
There is nothing about this car which would persuade me to replace my existing previous model Octavia VRS, a fabulous car which has been 100% reliable, good to drive, practical, and has a dashboard/fascia which is well designed and really easy to use.
abkq
Agreed, truely awful interior
Agreed, truely awful interior, like Golf 8. The exterior looks just as bad.
Unlike the painting, the piece of music, the novel written by a single individual creative personality where the personal style always shines through, car design suffers very badly from being the product of teamwork and of the design director moving from company to company.
Skoda, in terms of design and image, that is what it communicates, like Audi, is definitely on a steep downward spiral.
nimmler
why does skoda exist in 2020?
Czech firm? Only thing Czech about this car is where it is built. Yep VAG has now officially relegated skoda because it has got too successful for comfort hence the bean counters gimped the brand to not step on the toes of VW and Audi. Skoda WAS the kwik save “no frills” brand when VAG brought and invested in the brand in the 90s and early 00s but now what does the brand actually do? At £32k it isn't cheap and for a few £ a month extra on pcp you could get a VW. Also at this price range Tax dodging business users would avoid this car because it would work out cheaper to lease a Nissan Leaf e+ / Tesla model 3 or vw id.3 because the Tories helping their posh buddies made evs zero rated for bik. Car has all of the 2020 clichéd designs too, nasty huge 19 inch bling wheels that will curb instantly and be destroyed by the UKs crap roads not including the rip off prices for 19 inch tyres. Fake exhaust tips, fake engine noise pumped into the cabin, meh photocopy styling that could be mistaken for a SEAT or a korean carbuncle.. I dont understand why Skoda exists in vw groups product line in 2020...
gavsmit
I was right about the price
Although they're all at it these days. Unless you're prepared to put up with some serious compromises to own a Dacia, all car makers have priced themselves way over what some people (who used to buy new cars regularly) are prepared to pay for a new car, even on finance.
No wonder new car sales are in the toilet, not helped by Coronavirus and BREXIT worries, but would've been seriously declining due to ridiculous new car prices anyway.
I've no doubt that car makers are artificially raising prices of ICE cars to close the gap on ridiculous EV prices so EVs never get cheaper, even when the technology becomes cheaper to manufacture.
Peter Cavellini
Influence.
Gee, doesn't every car these days look like a BMW?
FastRenaultFan
I actually think it looks really good. Best looking Skoda Octavi
Citytiger
Meanwhile in other news
for a little bit more you can get the BMW128ti, which is more powerful, has a prestige badge, is more desirable and I suspect far better residuals, and because of that is probably roughly the same price to lease.. Skoda have swung and missed badly with the price of this.. Then of course the elephant in the room is the Focus ST which is £1000 cheaper before the usual Ford discounts..
