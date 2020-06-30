Skoda updates Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb with new tech

Skoda has introduced a mild model-year update for the Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb ranges, focusing mainly on improving connectivity and software functions.

The primary revision is the the debut of a new-generation infotainment system. Based on the Volkswagen Group’s latest interface, it has a more sophisticated digital voice assistant, dubbed Laura, plus features such as internet radio and wireless SmartLink.

The system adds a permanent internet connection via a built-in SIM, with data provided by Skoda. That feeds to the new voice assistant, which is able to understand 15 languages and “process fluently spoken sentences” in Czech, English, German, French, Italian and Spanish. The new wireless SmartLink function enables Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to be used without plugging the phone in.

The physical touchscreens themselves have been upgraded, with an 8.0in touchscreen and 'Amundsen' navigation for entry-level versions and a 9.2in system with ‘Columbus’ nav. All three feature over-the-air updates, while the Amundsen and Columbus systems can now be set up with a specific user ID account and profile.

More app-based functions are also added, including the ability to transfer directions from your phone to the car’s sat-nav. Users can also store multiple bespoke car settings and transfer them to different Skoda models: up to 14 owner profiles and one guest profile can be set up.

In addition, the latest USB-C ports are being introduced in all three new models, including the option of one built in to the rear-view mirror panel to power a dashcam. The latter option will also be offered in the Scala and Kamiq.

