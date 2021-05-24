BACK TO ALL NEWS
Skoda Octavia Scout returns – but only for emergency services
Ex-Formula 1 president Max Mosley dies aged 81

Skoda Octavia Scout returns – but only for emergency services

Jacked-up, four-wheel-drive specification brings technical changes and rugged bodywork
24 May 2021

Skoda has reintroduced the Scout specification for the Octavia exclusively for UK emergency service customers, with 148bhp and 197bhp 2.0-litre diesel engines.

The Scout specification is the only non-vRS Octavia model to offer four-wheel drive. It also gets an automatic gearbox and a rough-road package as standard. 

Its bodywork is suited to off-road environments, with chunky front and rear bumpers and a ground clearance of 161mm – 15mm higher than on the standard Octavia.

Emergency teams can customise their Scout to their own requirements through the Skoda ‘one-stop shop’.

The Czech firm says the Scout’s off-road ability has also been improved, with a 15.8deg approach angle, a 13.9deg departure angle and a ramp angle of up to 19.7deg.

It's also fitted with a rear-axle skidplate, revised suspension springs and model-specific chassis tuning. 

The Scout also benefits from several driver assistance systems, including hill-descent assistance and Crew Protect Assist, which tightens the seatbelts when activated. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and front and rear parking sensors are also included.

Inside, the Scout is also equipped with Skoda’s digital cockpit, mated with a 10.0in touch screen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, in addition to five USB-C charging ports. 

The last generation Octavia Scout was on sale from 2014 until 2020 and was previously available for private customers as well as emergency services. 

The new Scout will be available through Skoda’s ‘one-stop shop’ exclusively to emergency services fleets, where they can be customised and purchased directly or financed.

Breakdown recovery, servicing, maintenance and repair requirements are all included in the package.

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Octavia Estate 2020 road test review - hero front

Skoda Octavia

Skoda says the fourth iteration of its best-seller is even more versatile, refined and upmarket. Has it succeeded?

Read our review

adrian888 24 May 2021
It is very frustrating this is not for retail. Not everyone who needs 4wd wants an SUV.

