BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Skoda to launch electric saloons and estates alongside SUVs
UP NEXT
Opinion: Sebastian Ogier bows out - sort of

Skoda to launch electric saloons and estates alongside SUVs

Enyaq iV will be followed by a pair of smaller SUVs, but Skoda is also planning an EV equivalent of Octavia
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
3 December 2021

Skoda remains committed to offering models other than SUVs as it progresses towards full electrification and will replace its most popular cars with EV equivalents.

One such example is the Skoda Octavia, which remains the brand's best-selling model despite the growing popularity of SUVs and is tipped to be succeeded by an electric equivalent.

In the first nine months of 2021, Skoda sold 159,400 Octavias, meaning it substantially outsold the brand's three SUVs. In the same period, Skoda sold 99,100 Kamiqs, 96,600 Karoqs and 82,600 Kodiaqs.

Related articles

Nonetheless, SUVs account for a huge proportion of the brand's sales, and its first three bespoke EVs will all sit in this segment. The Enyaq iV will soon be followed by a smaller crossover and Skoda's entry-level EV, due around 2025, will be a compact, urban-oriented EV in the vein of its Volkswagen ID 2 sibling.

However, sales and marketing boss Martin Jahn told Autocar that Skoda doesn't plan to become exclusively an SUV manufacturer.

"We're committed to the needs of our customers," he said. "In the future, we will always try to find shapes and bodystyles that our customers are expecting. I think that we will continue with the range of cars of Octavia and Superb. We still see a need for these cars, so they will continue for some time." 

And such cars still have a place in the brand's future electric line-up beyond that, according to Jahn. He said: "We will be looking at bringing a car similar to Octavia, a car with a similar purpose: for people who are a bit more conservative, who don't want an SUV, or for company fleets who don't want to have SUVs but want different body shapes."

That suggests that any electric Octavia equivalent won't share the current car's name, and indeed Skoda is following a similar product strategy to parent company Volkswagen in marketing its new bespoke EVs separately from existing combustion models. Skoda could offer its own version of Volkswagen's upcoming 'Aero-B' electric saloon, which itself is essentially an EV equivalent of the Passat

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Octavia Estate 2020 road test review - hero front

Skoda Octavia

Skoda says the fourth iteration of its best-seller is even more versatile, refined and upmarket. Has it succeeded?

Read our review
Back to top

That car is due in 2023 and has been spotted in near-production-ready form recently, showing a final design evolved from 2018's ID Vizzion concept.

Like the Aero-B, Skoda's first electric saloon is also highly likely to get an estate version.

"The Combi [estate] shape was very successful for Skoda, and this shape defines Skoda in a way," explained Jahn. "This is the way we will be looking at new electric cars. Similar to today, it will be predominantly SUV but there will be other shapes."

His comments came in the wake of Skoda's announcement that the planned new Fabia Estate won't be produced – a decision Jahn said was made on the basis that the Scala hatchback fulfils a similar role, and Skoda wanted to reduce the complexity of its range in the run-up to the implementation of the EU7 emissions rules.

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Octavia 1.2 Tsi Se 5dr
2014
£8,495
39,598miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Octavia 1.6 Tdi Cr Elegance 5dr
2014
£8,495
72,397miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Octavia 1.6 Tdi Cr Elegance 5dr
2014
£8,950
68,916miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Octavia 1.6 Tdi Cr Se 5dr Dsg
2014
£8,990
89,350miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Octavia 1.6 Tdi Cr Black Edition 5dr
2014
£8,990
71,747miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Octavia 2.0 Tdi Cr Se 5dr
2015
£8,995
73,318miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Octavia 1.6 Tdi Cr Elegance 5dr
2014
£9,595
45,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Octavia 1.6 Tdi Cr Black Edition 5dr
2014
£9,880
44,511miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Octavia 1.6 Tdi Cr 110 S 5dr
2016
£9,895
65,852miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

View all latest drives