BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Skoda Fabia Estate axed to make way for new EVs
UP NEXT
New 2022 Ford Ranger: plug-in hybrid pick-up tested off-road

Skoda Fabia Estate axed to make way for new EVs

Bosses had confirmed the largest Fabia would return but will now accelerate phase-out of combustion cars
News
2 mins read
25 October 2021

Skoda will not offer an estate version of the new Fabia, despite earlier confirmations from high-ranking company executives that it was inbound. 

As the Czech brand ramps up its move towards an electrified model range, it has decided to pull the plug on development of the wagon, which was due to arrive in 2023 and be produced at Skoda’s factory in Mladá Boleslav. 

The decision was made in line with the firm’s commitment to Skoda's Next Level strategy, which includes the launch of three EVs by 2030. 

Related articles

The outgoing Fabia Estate has been essentially unrivalled in the UK for the last two years; the closely related Seat Ibiza ST was pulled from sale in 2017 and Dacia hasn't directly replaced the similarly sized and priced Logan MCV. 

Skoda confirmed to Autocar that the model would be removed from the Fabia range in an effort to meet emissions targets set by the EU.

It said: “The European Commission’s recent decision to reduce the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 is accelerating the transformation from the internal combustion engine to the e-car [EV].

“However, this also means we will be discontinuing some ICE products more quickly – particularly against the backdrop of increasingly stringent emissions legislation in Europe (Euro 7), compliance with which is associated with very high costs.

“Following this decision, there will be no successor to the Fabia Estate. Nevertheless, our Czech plants will be working to full capacity. The demand for our vehicles is already exceeding our production capacities, and we're responding to the accelerated transformation to e-mobility by introducing additional e-vehicles.”

Skoda CEO Thomas Schäfer previously said the variant would return in a post on his LinkedIn profile, before Volkswagen Group chairman Herbert Diess confirmed a planned 2023 launch date. 

“We will again have a combi [estate] version,” Schäfer said last December. “This is very important to us, because it underlines our commitment to offering affordable, practical mobility in the entry-level segments.”

Czech sources had suggested the Fabia would exit production back in 2017, but the firm later confirmed the next-generation model would arrive by the end of 2022. 

The Fabia Estate accounts for 34% of the outgoing Fabia's total sales and can still be configured on Skoda's UK website, with prices starting from £18,205.

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Fabia 1.2 Tsi Monte Carlo 5dr
2014
£5,547
66,175miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.0 Mpi S 5dr
2016
£5,999
58,260miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.0 Mpi 60 S 5dr
2016
£6,795
21,935miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.2 12v Se 5dr
2014
£6,990
7,585miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.4 Tdi Se 5dr
2015
£6,995
62,876miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.2 Tsi 90 Se L 5dr
2015
£6,999
67,299miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.4 Tdi Se 5dr
2015
£7,000
60,070miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.0 Mpi 60 S 5dr
2018
£7,459
43,854miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.0 Mpi 60 S 5dr
2018
£7,486
42,871miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Renault Zoe van 2021 uk first drive hero front

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review
1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review
1 Mazda 2 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach e GT 2021 first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review
1 RAM 1500 TRX 2021 first drive review hero front

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Fabia

Skoda Fabia

The new Fabia takes the old pragmatism upmarket and rocks the supermini segment in the process, eclipsing rivals that once had a tight grip on the market

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
catnip 25 October 2021

"This is very important to us, because it underlines our commitment to offering affordable, practical mobility in the entry-level segments.”

That commitment didn't last very long then ..

D Grant 25 October 2021
It's a pity, there are few small estate cars available. The mark 2 version was especially practical it was cheap, small and narrow, but had a decent sized boot.

Latest Drives

1 Renault Zoe van 2021 uk first drive hero front

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review
1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review
1 Mazda 2 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach e GT 2021 first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review
1 RAM 1500 TRX 2021 first drive review hero front

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

View all latest drives